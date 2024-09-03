US hotel workers begin strike

On Sunday, Sept. 1, around 10,000 U.S. hotel workers went on strike. Issues included wages and staffing levels, with protests planned for two or three days. UNITE HERE, a labor union representing hospitality workers in North America, said workers began protesting at eight hotels across 24 cities, including Honolulu, Boston, San Diego, Seattle, and San Francisco. On Labor Day, Baltimore workers joined the strike. In the following days, more cities could take part, like Oakland, New Haven, and Providence.

Though the hotels remain open, they’re short-staffed and have limited services. Noted brands facing strikes include Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott.

Hotel workers demand increased wages and more staffing

According to UNITE HERE, workers say current wages don’t cover the cost of living, and many are forced to work two jobs. The union says many hotels cut staffing and services during the pandemic, resulting in lost jobs and income, and a heavy workload for those who remained. The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) countered that, saying that 86% of member hotels reported increased wages in 2024 and that since the pandemic, hotel worker pay is up 26%.

Gwen Mills, International President of Unite Here, said: “During COVID, everyone suffered, but now the hotel industry is making record profits while workers and guests are left behind. Many can no longer afford to live in the cities that they welcome guests to, and painful workloads are breaking their bodies. We won’t accept a ‘new normal’ where hotel companies profit by cutting their offerings to guests and abandoning their commitments to workers.”

The AHLA says there’s an ongoing labor shortage, and occupancy rates haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. Further, it said 80% of hotels have staffing shortages, with 50% saying they need more housekeeping workers.

Despite that, hotel revenue should hit record levels with higher rates and guest spending in 2024. The AHLA projects an average revenue per available room of $101.84.