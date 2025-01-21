This airline now accepts surfboards (and more) as standard checked baggage

A trip to the Hawaiian islands can involve chasing waves on the North Shore of Oahu or teeing off at a picturesque golf course on Kauai. The islands’ epic surf and natural beauty make them a natural fit for sports-minded travelers. But in the past, bringing a surfboard or golf clubs involved an upcharge beyond standard checked bags.

That changed this week when Hawaiian Airlines began accepting surfboards, golf clubs, and more as standard checked baggage.

Hawaii is a destination for adventurous travelers

Sandra Wang, product manager at Hawaiian Airlines, commented: “Hawaiʻi is synonymous with surfing and many ocean and land-based activities that draw visitors from around the world. We are excited to extend this new benefit to our visitors and kamaʻāina so they can enjoy their favorite sports and hobbies while exploring Hawaiʻi and anywhere they travel in our network, including Asia, Oceania and the U.S. continent.”

The new policy also includes bicycle equipment (up to 70 lbs), windsurfing equipment (up to 70 lbs), and more. Items must be packed in specifically designed hard or soft-shelled cases.

In addition, those who book with the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard get two complimentary checked bags, including sports equipment, on select flights. Since Hawaiian Airlines is now part of Alaska Air Group, travelers can bring sports equipment as standard checked bags across the airlines’ combined network.

The new policy coincides with the introduction of Huakaʻi by Hawaiian, a free program for Hawaii residents that provides complimentary perks and discounts. On Neighbor Island flights, members get a free checked bag, 10% or 20% off one Neighbor Island booking each quarter, and monthly network-wide deals.