Google Flights introduces "Cheapest" tab

Air travel lets you explore the globe. In mere hours, you can cross the country (or the Atlantic) and be immersed in a new culture, where fresh experiences await. But airfare can get expensive, and finding the best deal and be a challenge.

To help, Google Flights just added a new tool, giving thrifty travelers a way to score the lowest fare. The “Cheapest” tab finds the best deals for passengers willing to forego convenience. Here’s how it works.

How the Google Flights “Cheapest” tab works

During a search on Google Flights, the results display the best mix of price and convenience. Even then, cheaper options might exist for those willing to visit a different website or return to a different airport. Examples include a third–party website with lower airfare than an airline or a traveler returning to New York’s JFK airport after embarking from LaGuardia. The new “Cheapest” tab helps customers find these bargains, putting more trips within reach.

The new tool debuted last week and will roll out globally over the next two weeks. The “Cheapest” tab goes all out searching for lower prices, including itineraries with longer layovers, tickets from multiple carriers, and self-transfers. But for travelers who put cost before convenience, the feature delivers.

The “Cheapest” tab arrives just in time for the holiday travel season when airfares soar and terminals crowd. Scoring a decent airfare can be especially challenging during that time. But with holiday bookings open now, using this new feature could unlock a more manageable price.