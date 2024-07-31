 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Autopilot redefined: Embraer introduces automatic takeoffs

Embraer introduces autopilot for takeoffs

By
Embraer E190-E2 aircraft
Embraer E190-E2 aircraft Embraer Commercial Aviation

Modern airliners are complex machines demanding pilots’ utmost focus. Whether taking off, cruising, or landing, pilots monitor instruments and guide the controls, ensuring everyone’s safety. Autopilot systems help with that burden, letting computers take over and adjust power, flight path, and altitude. But until now, that has only been available after takeoff. 

At the recent Farnborough International Airshow, Embraer revealed its Enhanced Takeoff System (E2TS), which automatically guides its E2-class airplanes through the takeoff phase. The software-based upgrade goes online in Q4 2025, and can be retrofitted to the Brazilian aerospace company’s older jets. 

Recommended Videos

Embraer E2TS: Next-level safety and performance

Cockpit of Embraer E2 aircraft
Embraer Commercial Aviation

Today’s computers are marvels of high-tech horsepower, advancing technology and enhancing our lives. It only makes sense that Embraer put airplane takeoff in the hands of a CPU, which brings an array of benefits, from safety to performance.

E2TS uses a patented software upgrade on the flight control system and took three years to develop. During takeoff, the software rotates the aircraft to its highest geometrical position while avoiding tailstrike. In contrast to manual takeoffs, the system offers greater precision and even works during engine failure.

Further, by tuning the rotational phase, E2TS greatly improves aircraft range — up to 500 nautical miles in some cases. One example is the runway-limited London City Airport, where the system increases range by 350 nautical miles.

All pilots have to do is line up the aircraft on the runway, engage auto-takeoff mode and autothrottle, then select autopilot. From there, they simply push the throttles forward to initiate autothrottle. They can still adjust the heading via pedals. 

E2TS is part of Embraer’s E2 series of enhancements introduced at Farnborough. Additional performance upgrades include 2.5% lower fuel burn compared to E1, and optimized climb thrust, which brings lessened maintenance expenses and 10% more engine time on the wing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Next level travel memories: Seabourn introduces photography course
Seabourn offers new photography course
Photographers onboard a Seabourn expedition

 

A vacation or cruise only lasts so long. During that time, you focus on every moment, enjoying new places, natural wonders, and unique foods. After returning home, photographs are an ideal way to re-live those special days. Why not make them even better?

Read more
This airline will add 18 nonstop routes for winter adventurers
Whether you're going skiing or to an island this winter, Alaska Airlines has you covered
Mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe

Winter travel lets you explore the mountain landscape, enjoy the snow, and polish your ski and ride skills. Or, if you’ve had enough of the chill, you can head to warmer climates, soak up some rays, and recharge your system. Both let you commune with nature in beautiful places. 

To make your winter trips even better, Alaska Airlines will offer 18 new nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations around the world. Whether you want to push the limits or relax in peace, there’s a flight to suit your needs.
For winter 2025, Alaska Airlines takes you to the mountains (or the sun)

Read more
Soon, there will be a new nonstop flight from the West Coast to Amsterdam
Get to Amsterdam without the hassle of a layover
Amsterdam, Netherlands boats and canals

Amsterdam, Netherlands Ethan Hu / Unsplash

Long-haul flights help you realize your travel dreams, taking you worldwide in hours, not days. Racing over the landscape at hundreds of miles per hour, you can kick back and relax, knowing you’ll be there soon. But making connecting flights breaks up a trip’s rhythm, forcing you to plan and navigate instead of relaxing. Nonstop is the way to go.

Read more