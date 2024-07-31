Embraer introduces autopilot for takeoffs

Modern airliners are complex machines demanding pilots’ utmost focus. Whether taking off, cruising, or landing, pilots monitor instruments and guide the controls, ensuring everyone’s safety. Autopilot systems help with that burden, letting computers take over and adjust power, flight path, and altitude. But until now, that has only been available after takeoff.

At the recent Farnborough International Airshow, Embraer revealed its Enhanced Takeoff System (E2TS), which automatically guides its E2-class airplanes through the takeoff phase. The software-based upgrade goes online in Q4 2025, and can be retrofitted to the Brazilian aerospace company’s older jets.

Embraer E2TS: Next-level safety and performance

Today’s computers are marvels of high-tech horsepower, advancing technology and enhancing our lives. It only makes sense that Embraer put airplane takeoff in the hands of a CPU, which brings an array of benefits, from safety to performance.

E2TS uses a patented software upgrade on the flight control system and took three years to develop. During takeoff, the software rotates the aircraft to its highest geometrical position while avoiding tailstrike. In contrast to manual takeoffs, the system offers greater precision and even works during engine failure.

Further, by tuning the rotational phase, E2TS greatly improves aircraft range — up to 500 nautical miles in some cases. One example is the runway-limited London City Airport, where the system increases range by 350 nautical miles.

All pilots have to do is line up the aircraft on the runway, engage auto-takeoff mode and autothrottle, then select autopilot. From there, they simply push the throttles forward to initiate autothrottle. They can still adjust the heading via pedals.

E2TS is part of Embraer’s E2 series of enhancements introduced at Farnborough. Additional performance upgrades include 2.5% lower fuel burn compared to E1, and optimized climb thrust, which brings lessened maintenance expenses and 10% more engine time on the wing.