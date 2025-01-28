 Skip to main content
Delta caters to football fans with these Super Bowl flights

Delta adds more flights to the Super Bowl

By
delta super bowl flights 757 200 3
Delta Air Lines

The 2025 Super Bowl looks to be a classic, with two teams at the height of their powers. The offensive power of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will square off against the finesse of Patrick Mahomes and his receiving corps. Additionally, each team is in the top five of ESPN’s postseason total defense rankings (Philadelphia 2nd, Kansas City, 4th). 

With a heavyweight matchup like that taking place in New Orleans, there’s sure to be strong demand for flights, especially from the teams’ home cities. Delta is prepared to meet the demand, with extra trips to the big game.

Delta makes it easier to cheer on your team

Delta A321neo
Delta Air Lines

Ahead of the February 9 contest, Delta is increasing direct flights to Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Both routes include a return trip on Monday, February 10. Also, for those who must watch inflight, many Delta aircraft include live satellite TV feeds on seatback screens while flying over the continental U.S.

Delta added two flights from PHL to MSY, on February 7th and 8th, and two return routes on February 10th. Flight info is as follows (via Delta):

Flight Number Day Date Departure Dept Time Arrival Arrv Time Aircraft
DL 8808 FRI 7-Feb-25 PHL 12:35 MSY 15:00 Airbus A321
DL 8808 SAT 8-Feb-25 PHL 12:35 MSY 15:00 Boeing 757
DL 8814 MON 10-Feb-25 MSY 9:15 PHL 13:00 Boeing 757
DL 8815 MON 10-Feb-25 MSY 18:00 PHL 21:45 Boeing 757

Chiefs fans get one additional flight into New Orleans, and two return trips on the 10th. The flights consist of (via Delta):

Flight Number Day Date Departure Dept Time Arrival Arrv Time Aircraft
DL   8807 FRI 7-Feb-25 MCI 15:21 MSY 17:21 Boeing 757
DL   8796 MON 10-Feb-25 MSY 10:46 MCI 12:56 Boeing 757
DL   8797 MON 10-Feb-25 MSY 13:40 MCI 15:50 Boeing 757

Flights are available now for booking on Delta.com. 

