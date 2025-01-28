Delta caters to football fans with these Super Bowl flights

The 2025 Super Bowl looks to be a classic, with two teams at the height of their powers. The offensive power of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will square off against the finesse of Patrick Mahomes and his receiving corps. Additionally, each team is in the top five of ESPN’s postseason total defense rankings (Philadelphia 2nd, Kansas City, 4th).
With a heavyweight matchup like that taking place in New Orleans, there’s sure to be strong demand for flights, especially from the teams’ home cities. Delta is prepared to meet the demand, with extra trips to the big game.
Delta makes it easier to cheer on your team
Ahead of the February 9 contest, Delta is increasing direct flights to Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Both routes include a return trip on Monday, February 10. Also, for those who must watch inflight, many Delta aircraft include live satellite TV feeds on seatback screens while flying over the continental U.S.
Delta added two flights from PHL to MSY, on February 7th and 8th, and two return routes on February 10th. Flight info is as follows (via Delta):
|Flight Number
|Day
|Date
|Departure
|Dept Time
|Arrival
|Arrv Time
|Aircraft
|DL 8808
|FRI
|7-Feb-25
|PHL
|12:35
|MSY
|15:00
|Airbus A321
|DL 8808
|SAT
|8-Feb-25
|PHL
|12:35
|MSY
|15:00
|Boeing 757
|DL 8814
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|9:15
|PHL
|13:00
|Boeing 757
|DL 8815
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|18:00
|PHL
|21:45
|Boeing 757
Chiefs fans get one additional flight into New Orleans, and two return trips on the 10th. The flights consist of (via Delta):
|Flight Number
|Day
|Date
|Departure
|Dept Time
|Arrival
|Arrv Time
|Aircraft
|DL 8807
|FRI
|7-Feb-25
|MCI
|15:21
|MSY
|17:21
|Boeing 757
|DL 8796
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|10:46
|MCI
|12:56
|Boeing 757
|DL 8797
|MON
|10-Feb-25
|MSY
|13:40
|MCI
|15:50
|Boeing 757
Flights are available now for booking on Delta.com.