Delta earned this award for on-time performance

Delta receives award for on-time flights

Delta began the new year strong, receiving a Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from aviation analytics company, Cirium. The award recognizes on-time performance while navigating complex operations, and limiting disruptions to passengers. It’s the fourth year in a row the airline received the award.

Delta continues to set the mark for punctuality

Delta aircraft wing engine
Delta Air Lines

In 2024, Delta led the way in on-time performance, with 83.46% of its 1,712,529 flights arriving as scheduled, according to Cirium. That outpaced both North American and Global airlines, which had scores of 76.37% and 83.04%, respectively. In addition, Delta led its nearest North American competitor by 2.53%. Cirium defines on-time flights as arriving within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival. 

John Laughter, Delta’s E.V.P. and Chief of Operations, commented: “It’s an honor to have Cirium once again recognize the hard work and operational excellence of Delta people. Safe, consistent operational excellence is the bedrock of Delta’s growth and the core promise of our 100-year brand.”

Cirium Chief Marketing Officer Mike Malik said: “With its continued investments in people, processes, and technology, Delta Air Lines is once again setting the benchmark for what operational excellence can look like in the airline industry, inspiring others with its enduring commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience.”

Cirium uses travel analytics, flight information, fleet data, and more to assist the aviation industry in forecasting the future of air travel.

This latest award follows a string of recognitions, including leading J.D. Power’s 2024 North American Airline Satisfaction Study for First/Business Class and Premium Economy. The Points Guy named Delta the best U.S. airline, and it was the only airline on Fortune’s “The Best 100 Companies to Work For.” 

