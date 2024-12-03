 Skip to main content
This Thanksgiving travel day set a record for TSA screenings

By
This year’s Thanksgiving travel period lasted from Tuesday, November 26, through Monday, December 2. As expected, millions of passengers passed through the nation’s airports, whether visiting family and friends or taking a getaway to a faraway place. However, according to the TSA, one day in particular stood out for setting a record for security screenings.

Over 3 million people flew on December 1

In a post on X, the TSA stated “Yesterday, December 1st was the busiest day ever for TSA – our officers screened 3.087M individuals at airports nationwide”. Passenger volume was listed at 3,087,092 for the day. That bests the previous record of 3,013,622 set on July 7, 2024. It was also a significant surge from a year prior when the Sunday after Thanksgiving produced 2.17 million travelers.

Though the new record is a stunning figure, the TSA expected a record Thanksgiving travel period. A press release on the agency’s website stated, “The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record and is projected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2, representing a volume increase of approximately 6% from this time in 2023.”

2024 has been a record-setting year for air travel, with the TSA screening over 2.9 million passengers on many days. TSA Administrator David Pekoske commented on the trend, saying: “The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue. Working alongside our airport and airline partners and the FAA, we have optimized staffing and will do our best to maintain our wait time standards:  less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck lanes and less than 30 minutes for standard screening lanes. I am extremely grateful for our dedicated employees across the agency who continue to remain vigilant and focused on the mission to ensure security of our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe.”

