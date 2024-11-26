American Airlines is prepared for the Thanksgiving travel period

The Thanksgiving travel period is one of the busiest times of the year, from Tuesday, November 26, to Monday, December 2. This year, the TSA estimates it’ll screen 18.3 million people, representing an increase of 6% from 2023. Terminals will be crowded, and on-time flights will be at a premium.

However, American Airlines is prepared after a punctual October, when it canceled fewer flights than major competitors and bested its records for on-time departures and arrivals. Not only that, but it’s ready for winter weather, with employees trained for de-icing and extra capacity at hubs like Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD).

Recommended Videos

Key statistics of American’s Thanksgiving operations

American’s Thanksgiving travel period goes from November 21 to December 3. The airline expects 500,000 more passengers than last year, and the busiest days will be December 1 and 2. During the Thanksgiving stretch, 1,500 aircraft will fly almost 65 million miles — comparable to about 2,500 times around the earth. The airline plans to serve over 6.8 million Biscoff cookies to holiday travelers.

October was American’s best-ever month for on-time departures and arrivals, and for baggage handling performance. In addition, there were 9 days without a canceled mainline flight and 10 days without a canceled regional flight.

David Seymour, American’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Thanks to the hard work of our 130,000 team members, we canceled fewer flights than any of our major competitors this October and beat our own records for on-time departures and arrivals. When you purchase a ticket on American, you’re trusting us to provide a safe and reliable journey. We are ready to continue delivering on that promise this Thanksgiving.”