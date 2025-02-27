An insider’s look at Casa Brera Milan, Marriott’s newest Luxury Collection hotel

Table of Contents Table of Contents Celebrating rationalist architecture, heritage, and design Dining at Casa Brera Milan Sophistication and luxury Guest rooms

Following its debut in September 2024, Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Milan, has officially joined The Luxury Collection, Marriott’s prestigious portfolio of luxury, destination-focused properties worldwide, each with a unique story to tell. Set within a historic building designed by acclaimed architect Patricia Urquiola, Casa Brera effortlessly marries a modern Italian aesthetic with geometric patterns and colors inspired by its 1950s Rationalist roots.

In celebration of the new announcement, Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection shares insight on what guests can expect when staying at Casa Brera Milan. Per Rohr, this new acquisition “represents what The Luxury Collection does best: curating deeply immersive stays that bring a destination’s heritage and contemporary spirit to life.” Here’s his insider viewpoint of Casa Brera Milan, a hotel that seeks to redefine Milanese hospitality through design.

Celebrating rationalist architecture, heritage, and design

Casa Brera, Milan pays homage to city’s rich Rationalist architectural heritage, seamlessly blending past and present. Originally designed in the 1950s by esteemed architect Pietro Lingeri, a leader of Italian Rationalism, the building embodies the era’s clean geometric lines and architectural precision.

Renowned designer Patricia Urquiola reimagined the space with a refined approach, preserving Lingeri’s vision while enhancing the structure’s exterior and ensuring the interior design follows the same rhythm. Inside, the interplay of marble, brass, and walnut wood mirrors Milan’s distinctive design aesthetic, creating a dialogue between history and contemporary elegance. The joining of the Luxury Collection portfolio in February 2025 further solidifies the brand’s presence in one of Europe’s most stylish and culturally rich cities.

Dining at Casa Brera Milan

Dining options at Casa Brera Milan offer an “immersive experience designed by some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs,” says Rohr.

“Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Berton curates three of the property’s dining destinations: fine dining restaurant Scena with playful interpretations of authentic Italian flavors; Etereo, where guests can experience Milan’s lively rooftop scene with panoramic city views, an outdoor pool, and shared plates; Living, a lush indoor-outdoor lounge with aperitivos, live music, and curated artworks from local creatives.” With an extensive selection of dining to choose from, hotel guests don’t even need to venture into the city to find authentic, local flavors to enjoy for every meal.

“Additionally, Odachi, helmed by Chef Haruo Ichikawa — the first Japanese chef to earn a Michelin star in Italy — offers expertly crafted Japanese cuisine and an artful omakase experience.”

Sophistication and luxury

“More than just a place to stay, this hotel invites guests to engage with Milan’s culture meaningfully through its design, locally inspired dining, and access to the heart of the city’s creative pulse. It’s a hotel designed for global explorers who want to have an authentic Milanese experience,” says Rohr.

Rohr also mentioned the importance of the design elements of this hotel, which retains its original 1950s design components while embracing contemporary luxury, creating an atmosphere that is both timeless and modern. The carefully curated art collection — featuring mirrors by Giovanni Botticelli, ceramics by Paola Paronetto, and sculptural works by Hans Schule — enhances the ambiance and guest experience. This combination interplays heritage and innovation, making the hotel a destination for travelers and locals alike.

“Every hotel within The Luxury Collection is deeply rooted in its location, making Casa Brera a perfect fit for the collection. This location perfectly embodies this philosophy, inviting guests to explore the city like an insider, discovering its hidden gems and vibrant traditions. Located in the heart of Milan, just steps from Teatro alla Scala and the artistic Brera district, the hotel blends architectural heritage with contemporary sophistication, and Patricia Urquiola’s visionary design transforms the hotel into a living gallery in reflection of the city’s creative spirit. It’s the perfect hotel for travelers looking for more than just luxury but cultural immersion and authenticity,” Rohr says.

Guest rooms

Every detail at Casa Brera is designed to immerse guests in Milan’s signature style — bold and sophisticated while remaining effortlessly elegant. The 116 guest rooms and suites blend modern comforts with rich materials, such as walnut wood, Fior di Pesco marble, and printed glass. From design to functionality, each detail in every guest room at Casa Brera Milan has been carefully considered to elevate each traveler’s stay.

Thoughtful design touches — from geometric wool rugs and modular Poliform furniture to terracotta vases and green ceramic mushroom lamps — highlight Italian craftsmanship and aesthetics that set this hotel apart from traditional luxury hotels.

For a stay in true luxury, the Presidential Milanese Suite offers expansive spaces with incredible design. Interconnected terraces with glass doors create an airy ambiance connecting the interiors with the surrounding cityscape, while an oversized dining table, egg bathtub, and Cassina Dudet armchairs designed by Patricia Urquiola enhance the overnight experience.