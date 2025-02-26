Marriott expands luxury portfolio with The Londoner Grand, Macao

Marriott’s prestigious Luxury Collection has just welcomed its newest addition: The Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao. Situated in the heart of the Cotai Strip, this highly anticipated property joins Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 world-class hotel brands, reinforcing the company’s commitment to offering exceptional, destination-driven experiences.

Conveniently located just 4.9 kilometers from Macau International Airport and 6.2 kilometers from Taipa Ferry Terminal, The Londoner Grand offers a convenient location for exploring everything Macao has to offer.

Recommended Videos

“The opening of The Luxury Collection’s first hotel in Macau represents a significant milestone in our ongoing expansion across Greater China,” says Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection in a press release. “Macao’s unique blend of rich heritage, dynamic culture, and modern luxury makes it an ideal destination for The Luxury Collection. This opening allows us to offer our global explorers and collectors an unparalleled opportunity to discover Macao’s captivating charm while enjoying the refined, immersive experiences that define our brand.”

The Londoner Grand, Macao: The details

Blending British elegance with Macao’s luxury scene, The Londoner Grand offers 2,405 guest rooms and suites with views of the Cotai Strip. Designed by Peter Silling & Associates, the hotel’s Georgian-inspired architecture adds a timeless touch, while accommodations range from marble-clad rooms to spacious suites with private pools and media rooms.

The culinary experience at The Londoner Grand is just as impressive, with five distinct dining concepts. Options include Hampton Court, serving international and Chinese cuisine, and The Conservatory, featuring a dim sum restaurant, tearoom, confectionery, and British pub.

For wellness, the hotel boasts a fully equipped Health Club, a Royal Pool with private cabanas, and a luxurious spa offering Eastern and Western therapies. With 14,323 square meters of event space, The Londoner Grand is also an ideal destination for meetings, weddings, and corporate gatherings.