 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Marriott expands luxury portfolio with The Londoner Grand, Macao

The Londoner Grand offers 2,405 guest rooms and suites with views of the Cotai Strip

By
The Londoner Grand Macao
Marriott

Marriott’s prestigious Luxury Collection has just welcomed its newest addition: The Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao. Situated in the heart of the Cotai Strip, this highly anticipated property joins Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 world-class hotel brands, reinforcing the company’s commitment to offering exceptional, destination-driven experiences.

Conveniently located just 4.9 kilometers from Macau International Airport and 6.2 kilometers from Taipa Ferry Terminal, The Londoner Grand offers a convenient location for exploring everything Macao has to offer.

Recommended Videos

“The opening of The Luxury Collection’s first hotel in Macau represents a significant milestone in our ongoing expansion across Greater China,” says Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection in a press release. “Macao’s unique blend of rich heritage, dynamic culture, and modern luxury makes it an ideal destination for The Luxury Collection. This opening allows us to offer our global explorers and collectors an unparalleled opportunity to discover Macao’s captivating charm while enjoying the refined, immersive experiences that define our brand.”

Related

The Londoner Grand, Macao: The details

Marriott
Marriott

Blending British elegance with Macao’s luxury scene, The Londoner Grand offers 2,405 guest rooms and suites with views of the Cotai Strip. Designed by Peter Silling & Associates, the hotel’s Georgian-inspired architecture adds a timeless touch, while accommodations range from marble-clad rooms to spacious suites with private pools and media rooms.

The culinary experience at The Londoner Grand is just as impressive, with five distinct dining concepts. Options include Hampton Court, serving international and Chinese cuisine, and The Conservatory, featuring a dim sum restaurant, tearoom, confectionery, and British pub.

For wellness, the hotel boasts a fully equipped Health Club, a Royal Pool with private cabanas, and a luxurious spa offering Eastern and Western therapies. With 14,323 square meters of event space, The Londoner Grand is also an ideal destination for meetings, weddings, and corporate gatherings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Our top 7 sustainable tourism destinations you should visit
Enjoy your travels while helping the planet
Iceland Volcano

As a frequent traveler, I've started paying more attention to how my adventures impact the planet. Let's be real, travel is amazing, but it also comes with some serious environmental baggage. From carbon-heavy flights to the strain on local ecosystems, tourism contributes to around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to WTTC's Environmental and Social Research.

But don't worry, you can explore the world and be kind to it at the same time. There are several destinations that are prioritizing sustainability and encouraging visitors to do the same. From rewilding projects in the Scottish Highlands to Iceland's cutting-edge greenhouse revolution, these sustainable tourism destinations prove that adventure and eco-conscious travel go hand in hand.
Costa Rica

Read more
Waldorf Astoria’s stunning Costa Rican resort is finally taking reservations
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique is slated to join Hilton’s portfolio of more than 280 hotels across the region this spring
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Reservations are now open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, the brand’s highly anticipated debut in Costa Rica. Set to welcome guests on May 1, 2025, this gorgeous retreat is perched atop a 300-foot cliff, offering sweeping views of the secluded Playa Penca. 

Conveniently located just 17 miles from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, the resort provides easy access to some of Costa Rica’s most spectacular natural wonders. Within 38 miles, guests can explore eco-adventure parks, embark on wildlife tours, and visit the legendary Rincón de la Vieja Volcano. 

Read more
This country was just named the most relaxing destination on Earth
Australia took the top spot
aerial view of a beach in australia

If you’re searching for the ultimate escape from stress, look no further – Australia has just been crowned the most relaxing destination on Earth. According to Book Retreats’ Holiday Relaxation Report, which analyzed 76 destinations based on factors like safety, solitude, nature, and wellness, Australia topped the list with a Global Relaxation Index score of 73.8 out of 100.

What makes Australia so serene? Unlike overcrowded European hotspots, it offers wide open spaces, beautiful nature, and low crowd density. With 50 million fewer annual visitors than Italy and a population spread across a landmass 25 times larger, Australia delivers the peace and quiet that many travelers crave. According to the study, Australia has just 3.4 people per square kilometer, compared to 198.3 in Italy and 626 in Mauritius, the most crowded destination in the report.
Other key findings

Read more