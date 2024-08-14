Caltrain introduces clean, efficient electric trains

Caltrain — a public rail provider on the San Francisco Peninsula — introduced its new fleet of electrified trains. Almost 10 years in the making, the high-tech trains promise fast, reliable, and clean public transportation in the Bay Area. Besides that, the trains offer modern amenities for a more comfortable, productive trip.

Caltrain’s electric fleet offers a cleaner, faster journey

A group of VIPs enjoyed the new fleet’s initial run on August 10, while regular service began on August 11. After that, new trains will come online week after week, until September 21, when the full schedule begins, with full service between San Francisco and San Jose. The new design brings an array of benefits, from speed to comfort.

Performance-wise, the new trains offer a quick, convenient trip between San Francisco and San Jose, with Express service taking under an hour. Because the trains can speed up and slow down faster than diesel designs, they offer more frequent service too.

That leads to increased access across the rail network, with 16 stations hosting a train every 15-20 minutes at peak hours. On the weekend, all stations have a train arriving every 30 minutes. Both are marked increases from before, when a train arrived every hour.

The trains’ fully-electric setup looks to meet lofty climate action targets through lowered emissions and reduced traffic. Greenhouse gas reductions are especially significant, with the all-electric drive systems reducing CO2 by 250,000 metric tons each year. Not only that, but their quiet drivetrains reduce noise for those inside and outside.

Inside, the trains feature modern convenience, with customer-facing WiFi, cantilevered seats with storage, power outlets at forward-facing seats, improved climate control, and energy-efficient lighting.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “The future of California’s rail systems will be powered by clean, renewable energy, and as the Biden-Harris Administration makes the biggest investment in public transit in U.S. history, we were proud to help fund the transformative Caltrain electrification project.”

“Converting the 51-mile-long rail system from diesel to electric will not only improve service for riders and air quality all along the route, it will also set a standard for other rail systems to follow as we work to reduce carbon pollution across the country.”