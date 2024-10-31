British Airways resumes flights from London to Bangkok

 Skip to main content
British Airways resumes flights to Bangkok

On October 28, British Airways flew to Bangkok, Thailand, after a four-year hiatus. After taking off from London Gatwick at 9:15 p.m. (GMT), the flight touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport a day later at 4:10 p.m. (GMT+7). Upon landing, passengers received a welcome from traditional dancers, along with local gifts and flower garlands. 

Earlier in 2024, British Airways announced the resumption of flight to Bangkok, after a break of more than four years. To begin, the airline will offer three weekly flights, followed by five weekly trips in January/February, and four weekly trips in March. Passengers can choose from three cabins: Club World (business class), World Traveler Plus (premium economy), and World Traveler (economy). 

The airline also expanded its codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways, allowing travelers easy connections to sought-after destinations. Options include in-country trips to Koh Samui, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Those interested in Cambodia can travel to Phnom Penh or Siem Reap.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, commented: We know that Bangkok has been a highly anticipated route restart for our customers, so we are thrilled to see it firmly back on our global route map. Not only does Bangkok itself have so much to offer our leisure customers, but it is a gateway to some of the most beautiful parts of Southeast Asia and we are proud to make these more accessible to the UK market.”

Ms. Sadudee Sangnil, Director of UK, Ireland & South Africa, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said: “It is great to welcome British Airways back to Thailand, and just in time for the peak season. With so much to experience across Thailand the addition of these flights means we can welcome more people, seeking winter sun, to experience Thailand’s warmth, beauty, and culture. Connectivity to popular hubs such as Phuket is fantastic but we also welcome visitors to explore beyond and discover local communities, national parks and lesser known beaches. Chiang Mai, which has quickly recovered from recent floods, is also welcoming travellers again.”

British Airways suspends flights between JFK and Gatwick airports
British Airways will suspend JFK to Gatwick flights from December to March
British Airways has canceled flights between New York’s JFK Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport between December 2024 and March 2025. The schedule change results from delays in delivery of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. 103 flights will be canceled.
Additional details of the JFK-Gatwick cancellations
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered 787s are 20% more efficient than prior 767s, resulting in big fuel savings and fewer emissions. However, delivery delays have forced British Airways to suspend flights between JFK and Gatwick from December 12, 2024, to March 25, 2025.

Delta adds long-haul flight to Brazil
Delta adds long-haul route to Brazil
Delta Air Lines will continue its global expansion, adding a long-haul flight from Boston, Massachusetts, to São Paulo, Brazil. The route will fly between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Sao Paulo/Guarulhos–Governor André Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU). The new flight follows Delta’s announcement of additional transatlantic routes for summer 2025 and more non-stop routes from Austin, Texas. 
Delta’s BOS to GRU route starts in January 2025
The flight takes off on January 6, 2025, and continues through March 27, 2025. It will occur three times per week and cover 4,790 miles aboard an Airbus A330-300. The trip from Boston to Brazil takes about 9 hrs 45 min, and embarks on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The return journey takes around 9 hrs 55 min, and occurs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Frontier Airlines honors veterans with 50% off promotion
Frontier Airlines offers discounts to veterans
Yesterday, Frontier Airlines offered a salute to service with a 50% discount on base fares for active and retired servicemembers and their loved ones. The offer coincides with the lead up to Veterans Day and runs through Sunday, October 27. All veterans have to do is enter the code VETS on FlyFrontier.com for flights through December 18.
Frontier wants veterans to share their stories

In addition to the VETS promotion, Frontier encourages veterans and active duty servicemembers to share perspectives on the meaning of being a veteran via a form on the company website. The airline will choose 10 random entries and award them $250 flight vouchers, which cover roundtrip fares to many destinations. 

