British Airways resumes flights from London to Bangkok

On October 28, British Airways flew to Bangkok, Thailand, after a four-year hiatus. After taking off from London Gatwick at 9:15 p.m. (GMT), the flight touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport a day later at 4:10 p.m. (GMT+7). Upon landing, passengers received a welcome from traditional dancers, along with local gifts and flower garlands.

British Airways last flew to Thailand in 2020

Earlier in 2024, British Airways announced the resumption of flight to Bangkok, after a break of more than four years. To begin, the airline will offer three weekly flights, followed by five weekly trips in January/February, and four weekly trips in March. Passengers can choose from three cabins: Club World (business class), World Traveler Plus (premium economy), and World Traveler (economy).

The airline also expanded its codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways, allowing travelers easy connections to sought-after destinations. Options include in-country trips to Koh Samui, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Those interested in Cambodia can travel to Phnom Penh or Siem Reap.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, commented: We know that Bangkok has been a highly anticipated route restart for our customers, so we are thrilled to see it firmly back on our global route map. Not only does Bangkok itself have so much to offer our leisure customers, but it is a gateway to some of the most beautiful parts of Southeast Asia and we are proud to make these more accessible to the UK market.”

Ms. Sadudee Sangnil, Director of UK, Ireland & South Africa, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said: “It is great to welcome British Airways back to Thailand, and just in time for the peak season. With so much to experience across Thailand the addition of these flights means we can welcome more people, seeking winter sun, to experience Thailand’s warmth, beauty, and culture. Connectivity to popular hubs such as Phuket is fantastic but we also welcome visitors to explore beyond and discover local communities, national parks and lesser known beaches. Chiang Mai, which has quickly recovered from recent floods, is also welcoming travellers again.”