GoBankingRate ranked Bali as the top spot for retirees.

If you’re dreaming of retiring somewhere warm and scenic with beaches galore, GOBankingRates has just released their list of the best tropical destinations for retirement in 2025. Focusing on factors like affordability, quality of life, and overall appeal, the study highlights ideal spots for retirees seeking a laid-back lifestyle in paradise. Here’s a look at the top-ranked tropical spots where you can live out your retirement dreams in style.

1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali ranked first as a retirement destination, offering an affordable cost of living and excellent medical care. Retirees can enjoy serene beaches, explore lush rice terraces, visit historic temples like Uluwatu, and experience Bali’s rich arts scene and cultural festivals.

2. Costa Rica

Costa Rica, with its welcoming “Pura Vida” lifestyle, is ideal for retirees seeking relaxation and a strong connection to nature. Popular beach towns like Tamarindo, Manuel Antonio, and Playa Flamingo offer coastal living, while cities like San José and Escazú provide more urban experiences.

3. Portugal’s Algarve region

Portugal’s Algarve region, though not fully tropical, offers retirees a warm Mediterranean climate along with amazing scenery. Expected to remain affordable in 2025, Algarve combines comfort and culture, and Portugal’s Golden Visa program simplifies residency for those looking to settle here.

4. Malta

Malta offers a straightforward retirement process with various visa programs for non-EU citizens. With English as an official language, it’s easy to settle and navigate. Retirees can explore stunning beaches, visit historic sites like the Blue Lagoon, or easily enjoy Mediterranean cruises.

5. Panama

Panama is known for its low cost of living, favorable tax laws, and warm climate. Retirees can take advantage of the Pensionado Program, offering discounts on utilities, healthcare, and other services, making it an attractive option for expats.

6. Hawaii, USA

Rounding out the list is Hawaii, an ideal choice for U.S. citizens seeking a tropical retirement. While the cost of living is higher, the gorgeous landscapes and high quality of life make it worth considering. Retirees can explore world-famous beaches, hike through lush rainforests, visit volcanic parks like Haleakalā, and enjoy traditional Hawaiian cultural experiences.