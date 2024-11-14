 Skip to main content
These tropical destinations were just ranked as the best places to retire in 2025

GoBankingRate ranked Bali as the top spot for retirees.

By
People in a pool watch the sunset in Bali
Seminyak Beach, Bali Ern Gan / Unsplash

If you’re dreaming of retiring somewhere warm and scenic with beaches galore, GOBankingRates has just released their list of the best tropical destinations for retirement in 2025. Focusing on factors like affordability, quality of life, and overall appeal, the study highlights ideal spots for retirees seeking a laid-back lifestyle in paradise. Here’s a look at the top-ranked tropical spots where you can live out your retirement dreams in style.

1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali
Dimitri Dim / Pexels

Bali ranked first as a retirement destination, offering an affordable cost of living and excellent medical care. Retirees can enjoy serene beaches, explore lush rice terraces, visit historic temples like Uluwatu, and experience Bali’s rich arts scene and cultural festivals.

2. Costa Rica

Costa Rica ocean and sun
Silivan Munguarakarama / Unsplash

Costa Rica, with its welcoming “Pura Vida” lifestyle, is ideal for retirees seeking relaxation and a strong connection to nature. Popular beach towns like Tamarindo, Manuel Antonio, and Playa Flamingo offer coastal living, while cities like San José and Escazú provide more urban experiences.

3. Portugal’s Algarve region

Portugal
Julius_Silver / Pixabay

Portugal’s Algarve region, though not fully tropical, offers retirees a warm Mediterranean climate along with amazing scenery. Expected to remain affordable in 2025, Algarve combines comfort and culture, and Portugal’s Golden Visa program simplifies residency for those looking to settle here.

4. Malta

Malta
user32212 / Pixabay

Malta offers a straightforward retirement process with various visa programs for non-EU citizens. With English as an official language, it’s easy to settle and navigate. Retirees can explore stunning beaches, visit historic sites like the Blue Lagoon, or easily enjoy Mediterranean cruises.

5. Panama

A look at the beach at Paunch, Bocas del Toro, Panama.
HH Oldman / Wikimedia

Panama is known for its low cost of living, favorable tax laws, and warm climate. Retirees can take advantage of the Pensionado Program, offering discounts on utilities, healthcare, and other services, making it an attractive option for expats.

6. Hawaii, USA

Sand ocean and mountains around Maui
Samuel James / Unsplash

Rounding out the list is Hawaii, an ideal choice for U.S. citizens seeking a tropical retirement. While the cost of living is higher, the gorgeous landscapes and high quality of life make it worth considering. Retirees can explore world-famous beaches, hike through lush rainforests, visit volcanic parks like Haleakalā, and enjoy traditional Hawaiian cultural experiences. 

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Feeling uninvited? These countries rank as the least welcoming for tourists
These destinations may make you feel not so at home.
Thailand

A recent study by Ubuy sheds light on countries where tourists are most likely to feel like outsiders. The study analyzed factors that impact visitors’ experiences, such as English proficiency, friendliness, and safety, to create a composite score highlighting places where travelers may feel less welcome. Higher scores suggest a greater likelihood of feeling out of place, with communication barriers, cultural unfamiliarity, and safety concerns contributing to the rankings. These are the least welcoming countries, according to the study.
Thailand: The least welcoming destination

Topping the list is Thailand, with a composite score of 98.9, ranking it as the place where visitors are most likely to feel out of their element. While Thailand is well-known for its hospitality, the language barrier poses a significant challenge. The country’s low English proficiency index of 416 often makes basic communication difficult for English-speaking tourists, even though it ranks highly for friendliness. Additionally, a moderate safety index of 62.2 may leave travelers feeling slightly on edge, adding to a sense of unfamiliarity.
United Arab Emirates: Cultural divide

Amtrak’s beloved ‘ski train’ is back, now with more destinations for winter
The Winter Park Express train will open for service on December 20.
Winter Park Express

Winter travelers to Colorado will have a new way to explore the Rockies car-free, as Amtrak has announced the return of its popular Winter Park Express for the 2024–25 season. Starting Dec. 20, the train will provide scenic service from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort, with a new stop in nearby Fraser Valley for those looking to sightsee beyond the slopes.

This season, the Winter Park Express offers more flexibility than ever with 69 round trips – 29 more than last year. The service will run from December 20 to 22 and December 27 to 29. Expanded service begins on January 9, running Thursdays through Mondays until March 31, 2025.

This stunning beach just claimed the title of best in the U.S.
Lanikai Beach in Hawaii took the top spot for the United States.
Lanikai Beach

Every year, the World's 50 Best Beaches ranks the most stunning shorelines across the globe, and for 2024, Lanikai Beach in Hawaii has proudly taken the top spot for the United States, landing at No. 14 overall. Known for its clear turquoise waters and powdery white sands, Lanikai Beach was the first U.S. beach to make the list, showcasing Hawaii’s natural beauty on an international level.

Nestled just 40 minutes from Honolulu on Oahu, Lanikai Beach is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The beach's allure goes beyond just its soft sand and clear water; it’s the incredible view of the Mokulua Islands, two small offshore islets, that makes Lanikai truly memorable. Unlike some of the more commercial beaches in Hawaii, Lanikai maintains a serene, almost hidden atmosphere despite its popularity.

