 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This is the best time to visit Scotland

This is when to plan your trip across the pond

By

Scotland, tucked away in the British Isles, is captivating with its stunning landscapes, rich history, and lively culture. But when is the best time to visit Scotland? Well, it depends on what you want to experience — but the season you choose can play a huge part in how your vacation goes!

Summer (June-August): Pleasant weather, long days, and festivals like the Edinburgh Fringe. Ideal for outdoor adventures, cultural immersion, and the freshest food.

Recommended Videos

Shoulder Seasons (April-May & Sept-Oct): Fewer crowds, pleasant weather, and the potential for budget-friendly deals. 

Winter (Nov-March): While beautiful with snow-capped mountains, it’s the quietest time with shorter days and potential closures.

With that being said, this guide breaks down the best times to visit Scotland so you can choose your ideal experience.

Best time for foodies: June-August

fresh vegetables on table at an outdoor market
Andretti Brown / Pexels

Scottish cuisine has experienced a renaissance in recent years, with a focus on fresh, local ingredients. And summer is the perfect time to savor these culinary delights – from seafood caught fresh daily to seasonal fruits and vegetables. Farmers’ markets, food festivals, and Michelin-starred restaurants offer a range of dining experiences to satisfy every palate.

Coastal towns like Oban and St Andrews are renowned for their fresh seafood – indulge in succulent lobster, scallops, and mussels, all caught just off the coast. And cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow host farmers’ markets where you can sample and purchase local produce, from artisanal cheeses to freshly baked goods. Yum!

Best time to immerse yourself in the culture: June-August

Edinburgh Castle during summer, Scotland.
Michal 11 / Shutterstock

Scottish summers burst with various festivals that celebrate the country’s rich heritage. The crown jewel is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which is the world’s largest arts festival. It transforms Edinburgh into a hub of creativity every August. Thousands of performances, from theater and comedy to music and dance, fill the city with electrifying energy. Running alongside the Fringe is the Edinburgh International Festival, which showcases exceptional performances in music, theater, opera, and dance. During this time, Edinburgh becomes a cultural powerhouse, attracting artists and audiences from all over the world.

For a deeper dive into Scottish traditions, attend the Highland Games, which are held throughout the summer. You’ll witness traditional Scottish sports like caber tossing and tug-of-war, alongside lively music, dance, and clan gatherings. It’s a fascinating window into Scotland’s enduring traditions.

Best time to enjoy the outdoors: May-September

cliff near buildings during daytime
Yves Alarie / Unsplash

Scotland’s natural beauty shines during the warmer months. The countryside is painted with greenery and wildflowers, and the long days give you plenty of time to explore. Hike through the majestic Highlands, marvel at the Isle of Skye’s beauty, or take a scenic drive along the North Coast 500. Under clear summer skies, the views are even more breathtaking.

Best time to explore the history: May-September

view of the top of buildings in scotland
Alex Azabache / Unsplash

Scotland’s history is visible in its landscapes, cities, and grand structures. And summer is the perfect time to explore these historical sites without the winter chill! From the Edinburgh Castle perched on a volcanic rock to the romantic ruins of Urquhart Castle overlooking Loch Ness, these structures give you a glimpse of Scotland’s intriguing past.

Scotland’s cities also come alive in the summer. Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile and the modern Princes Street offer a captivating blend of old and new. Glasgow, renowned for its stunning Victorian architecture and vibrant arts scene, is a great spot for urban explorers. Both cities have tons of museums, galleries, and cultural attractions that are best enjoyed in pleasant weather.

Best time for whisky lovers: April-June & September-October

person pouring whisky into two glasses
Dylan de Jonge / Unsplash

A visit to Scotland wouldn’t be complete without exploring its world-famous whisky. The warmer months are perfect for touring the numerous distilleries scattered across the country. The Speyside region, the heart of whisky production, offers a whisky trail with renowned distilleries like Glenfiddich and Macallan. For those who favor peaty whiskies, the Isle of Islay is a must-visit.

If you time your visit right, you might catch one of the many whisky festivals held throughout the country. Sample different whiskies, learn from the experts, and meet the distillers themselves! Notable highlights include the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival in late April and early May, and the Islay Festival of Music and Malt in late May.

Best time for fewer crowds and budget-friendly adventures: April-May & September-October

red telephone booth in front of old buildings in scotland
Anna Urlapova / Pexels

Looking to discover hidden gems and enjoy the stunning Scotland scenery without all the crowds? The shoulder seasons (April-May and September-October) may be the perfect time for you to go! These months often feature special deals and packages from many accommodations and tour operators, potentially making it a more budget-friendly time for you to visit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Cruises gain popularity in Kimberley, Australia, offering a glimpse of untouched landscapes
Cruises are increasingly popular in Kimberley Australia
Cruise ship in Kimberley Region, Australia

Along Australia’s west coast, the Kimberley Region contains untouched landscapes, with horizontal waterfalls, rock formations, and pristine waters lining the landscape. Aboriginal culture offers a fascinating look into the past. The Montgomery Reef — the globe’s biggest inshore reef — rises from the ocean when the tide recedes. They’re all sights to behold, and increasingly, accessed via cruise ship. 

Back in 2022, only two cruise lines ran trips in the region. But this year, that’s up to at least eight, including Scenic, Silversea Cruises, Ponant, Lindblad Expeditions, and Coral Expeditions. Here’s what makes the region special, and why a cruise is an ideal way to take it in. 
Kimberley, Australia cruises: Made for the modern explorer

Read more
Now you can use your Hilton points at almost 400 more boutique hotels
Hilton adds hundreds of boutique luxury hotels to its portfolio
Nobu Hotel Marbella

Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella, Spain Hilton

Hilton is significantly increasing its luxury hotel portfolio, adding almost 400 properties from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection. Now, guests can book a stay at these destinations via channels like Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

Read more
The best Greek islands to visit: These locales are true gems
Add these islands to your list
Greece

Greece, a land of ancient legends and breathtaking views, is known for its thousands of islands scattered across the Aegean and Ionian Seas. Out of these islands, a few hundred are inhabited and offer incredible cultural experiences. With so many options, choosing the best Greek islands to visit can be an overwhelming task. To help you navigate this enchanting archipelago, we’ve curated a list of the best Greek islands to visit, each offering a distinctive experience that will leave you with memories you’ll remember forever. 
Sifnos

Located in the Cyclades between Paros and Milos, Sifnos is a small, charming island perfect for a laid-back Greek getaway. Accessible by a few-hour ferry ride from Athens, Sifnos is known for its remarkable number of churches– 365 to be exact. No matter where you are on the island, you’ll likely see several churches dotting the landscape. 

Read more