When in Rome

The gorgeous city of Rome is complete with amazing historical attractions and unforgettable experiences. But while the Eternal City offers endless attractions, its strategic location makes it the perfect base for exploring more of Italy’s stunning landscapes, historic towns, and iconic sites. Searching for a medieval village? No problem. Want to relax on a sunny beach? Sure thing. Looking to visit ancient ruins? There are plenty of spots for that. No matter what you are in the mood for, there are many incredible day trips from Rome that promise to enhance your Italian adventure. So, if you’re planning a trip to Rome, it’s worth setting aside a few extra days to discover the gems just beyond the city walls.

Pompeii

Time to get there: 2 hours by car, 4 hours by train

Pompeii is one of the most fascinating day trips from Rome. Buried under ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE, this ancient city was frozen in time, giving us a rare glimpse into daily life during the Roman Empire. Today, you can wander through its remarkably preserved streets, exploring everything from houses and baths to shops and even a 2,000-year-old fast food spot! Walking around, it’s easy to imagine what life was like before the disaster struck.

Florence

Time to get there: 3 hours by car, 3 hours and 15 minutes by train

The city of Florence is a must-visit if you’re looking for a fun day trip from Rome. Once the center of trade and finance in medieval Europe, it’s packed with history and culture. Florence has been home to some big names like Leonardo da Vinci, Galileo, and Dante. The city’s rich artistic legacy makes it a dream for history buffs. While you’re there, you can’t miss the iconic Duomo, the Uffizi Gallery with its world-famous art, or a stroll across the Ponte Vecchio. And, of course, don’t forget to grab some gelato while exploring the charming streets!

Ostia Antica

Time to get there: 47 minutes by car, 1 hour by train

If Pompeii feels a bit too far, Ostia Antica is a fantastic alternative just under an hour from Rome. Once the bustling port city of the Roman Empire, Ostia is now one of Italy’s best-preserved archaeological sites. It’s super easy to reach by commuter train or car, and you’ll find plenty to explore, from ancient baths and temples to the beautifully intact amphitheater. Walking through its streets, you’ll get a real sense of what life was like in a Roman port city. Plus, it’s typically less crowded than Pompeii, making it a more relaxed day trip option.

Tivoli

Time to get there: 30 minutes by car, 1 hour and 30 minutes by train

If you want to take a peek into Rome’s imperial past, then check out the nearby city of Tivoli. Just a short drive away, you can explore Hadrian’s Villa, an enormous complex that was once the luxurious retreat of Emperor Hadrian. It’s filled with ancient ruins, beautiful gardens, and even pools. Then, head to Villa d’Este, known for its incredible Renaissance gardens and beautiful fountains that seem straight out of a fairytale.

Naples

Time to get there: 2 hours by car, 1 hour and 10 minutes by train

Naples, the vibrant capital of Campania, is just a quick train ride from Rome, making it a great day trip option. Once you arrive, you’ll be welcomed by narrow streets lined with Napoli football flags and colorful shops selling lucky red horns. Of course, no visit to Naples is complete without grabbing a slice of authentic Neapolitan pizza– it’s where pizza was born, after all! Be sure to visit the stunning Piazza del Plebiscito, explore the underground Napoli Sotterranea, and check out the historic Castel dell’Ovo.

Amalfi Coast

Time to get there: 3 hours by car, 4 hours and 50 minutes by train

The Amalfi Coast is a dreamy getaway and is known for its breathtaking cliffs and charming villages. While it’s a bit of a trek from Rome, the scenic views make it well worth the trip. Some must-see spots include Positano, famous for its colorful cliffside houses and boutique shopping; Amalfi, with its beautiful cathedral; and Ravello, which offers incredible views and green gardens. Whether you want to sip limoncello by the sea or explore the winding streets, the Amalfi Coast is easily one of the best day trips from Rome.

Orvieto

Time to get there: 1 hour and 20 minutes by car, 3 hours and 30 minutes by train

Orvieto is a great spot if you’re into medieval charm. Just under 90 minutes away from Rome, this town sits perched on a volcanic cliff, offering amazing views of the Umbrian countryside. Start your visit at the bottom, where you can park your car for free. From there, you can take a lift or an escalator up to the old town. Once you’re up top, explore the magnificent cathedral, wander through the quaint, traffic-free streets, and taste some of Italy’s best wine at local wineries.

Capri

Time to get there: 3 hours and 40 minutes by car, 2 hours and 40 minutes by train and ferry

If you’re up for a bit of an adventure, Capri makes for a wonderful day trip from Rome. It’s not the easiest day trip, but it’s definitely worth it for a taste of island tranquility. Start by taking the train to Sorrento Port, and then hop on a 25-minute ferry to the Port of Capri. Once you’re there, you can explore the charming streets of Capri Town, take a boat tour to see the famous Blue Grotto, or take a hike up to the scenic views of Anacapri.