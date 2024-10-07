 Skip to main content
These unexpected cities are great for fall activities

Add these destinations to your fall travel bucket list

San Francisco
Autumn travelers may want to rethink their traditional destination choices this year. According to a new survey by Clarks, some unexpected cities are ranking high for fall activities like walking trails, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes, thanks to their walkability and seasonal charm.

The survey, which polled over 1,000 Americans, revealed San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle as top fall destinations among large cities, with walkability playing a key role in their appeal. San Francisco, which scored highest among large cities with an index score of 86.7, was also praised for its beautiful fall foliage.

For mid-sized cities, Miami stood out with a nearly perfect score of 99.9, captivating travelers with its mild weather and cozy neighborhoods that are great for trick-or-treating.

Over half of respondents said walkability is essential when selecting a fall travel destination, while 72% named October as the peak of the fall season. 

The most unexpected cities for fall activities: The full list

Miami
The Clarks study categorized the best fall destinations into two groups: large cities with populations over 500,000 and mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000. 

Here are the top 10 cities in each category.

Top 10 large cities

  1. San Francisco, CA
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Boston, MA
  5. Denver, CO
  6. Chicago, IL
  7. Washington, D.C.
  8. Austin, TX
  9. San Diego, CA
  10. Philadelphia, PA

Top 10 mid-size cities

  1. Miami, FL
  2. Minneapolis, MN
  3. Cleveland, OH
  4. Oakland, CA
  5. Tampa, FL
  6. New Orleans, LA
  7. Omaha, NE
  8. Orlando, FL
  9. Honolulu, HI
  10. Colorado Springs, CO

