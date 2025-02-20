This Dominican airline is expanding to the US

Dominican flagship airline, Arajet, is expanding its network to the US. The carrier is adding flights between the Dominican Republic, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In June, New York will join the list. Currently, fares to 25 destinations are available, and one-way tickets are priced from $84.

Arajet is increasing accessibility to travel

Arajet is the Dominican region’s first low-cost airline, and because of that, it has increased travel accessibility for the 2.4 million strong diaspora community and tourists. The airline has existed for only two years, and during that time, it has improved local tourism, flying over 1.2 million miles in 2024, when it had an 80% on-time rate. With its new U.S. routes, the carrier now serves 26 destinations throughout 17 countries.

Victor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet, said: “Arajet is excited to welcome American tourists and the diaspora community with low fares to the Dominican Republic and more than 20 exciting destinations. Miami, San Juan, and coming soon New York represent strong tourism markets, and beginning U.S. operations with flights from these cities is the next step towards realizing our vision of the DR as a new travel hub of the continent. This is the beginning of our U.S. operations, and these routes will expand tourism in our region, making it easier for travelers to discover our country and connect to exciting destinations in neighboring Caribbean islands as well as Central and South America.”

Puerto Rico’s Governor González Colón added: “Arajet’s operations between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico represent an estimated economic impact of about $10.4 million and will boost the arrival of more international visitors, adding approximately 58,000 additional seats to the current market inventory. For the Government of Puerto Rico, it is a priority to support all airlines that help strengthen the island’s air connectivity and improve market competitiveness, and we are determined to continue working hand in hand with the Dominican Republic to exponentially grow our tourism together.”