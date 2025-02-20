 Skip to main content
This Dominican airline is expanding to the US

By
Avenida George Washington, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Dominican flagship airline, Arajet, is expanding its network to the US. The carrier is adding flights between the Dominican Republic, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In June, New York will join the list. Currently, fares to 25 destinations are available, and one-way tickets are priced from $84.

Arajet is increasing accessibility to travel

Zona Colonial, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Arajet is the Dominican region’s first low-cost airline, and because of that, it has increased travel accessibility for the 2.4 million strong diaspora community and tourists. The airline has existed for only two years, and during that time, it has improved local tourism, flying over 1.2 million miles in 2024, when it had an 80% on-time rate. With its new U.S. routes, the carrier now serves 26 destinations throughout 17 countries. 

Victor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet, said: “Arajet is excited to welcome American tourists and the diaspora community with low fares to the Dominican Republic and more than 20 exciting destinations. Miami, San Juan, and coming soon New York represent strong tourism markets, and beginning U.S. operations with flights from these cities is the next step towards realizing our vision of the DR as a new travel hub of the continent. This is the beginning of our U.S. operations, and these routes will expand tourism in our region, making it easier for travelers to discover our country and connect to exciting destinations in neighboring Caribbean islands as well as Central and South America.”

Puerto Rico’s Governor González Colón added: “Arajet’s operations between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico represent an estimated economic impact of about $10.4 million and will boost the arrival of more international visitors, adding approximately 58,000 additional seats to the current market inventory. For the Government of Puerto Rico, it is a priority to support all airlines that help strengthen the island’s air connectivity and improve market competitiveness, and we are determined to continue working hand in hand with the Dominican Republic to exponentially grow our tourism together.”

Indulge in Downtown Portland’s dining scene with these standout spots
Be ravenous in the Rose City
Portland, Oregon

Portland has long been known for its food scene. It's a circuit worth salivating over, but downtown, especially as of late, has mostly been left out. And to overlook the Rose City's central area is to forego truly exceptional meals, as capable as some of the best restaurants in America.

By all means, check out the city's vast number of neighborhoods — all with scores of esteemed eateries. But don't leave out downtown Portland restaurants, because while it may feel like other cities on the surface — the buildings, the chain establishments, the occasional unsavory character — there's too much flavor not to visit.

Read more
Icelandair bolsters partnership with this technology company
Icelandair renews agreement with Amadeus
icelandair amadeus agreement mountains

Icelandair has extended and broadened its collaboration with travel technology company Amadeus. With the partnership, the airline looks to better meet travelers’ needs. It’s a dual-track deal that makes Amadeus Altéa NDC the API NDC provider for Icelandair and distributes the carrier’s fares and content, including web fares and NDC-based content.
New Distribution Capability (NDC) gives travelers detailed info and flexibility

NDC is a data exchange format supported by the travel industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) helped start the program (NDC Program) for improved capability and communications between airlines and travel agents. Benefits include a transparent shopping experience, access to airline content, and differentiation of airline products and services. Icelandair’s use of NDC will help broaden the airline’s reach, giving travel sellers full access to its content and fares. That’ll also help the carrier connect with new customer segments.

Read more
British Airways acquires maintenance facility at this UK airport
British Airways acquires maintenance hangar at Gatwick Airport
british airways gatwick hangar britishairways 21686210217961 thumb

British Airways will acquire the Boeing hangar facility and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) business at London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The transaction will grow the airline’s footprint at the airport and help secure jobs. British Airways customers also benefit because of the facilities and know-how that will support the airline’s operations.
All about British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG)
London Gatwick Airport Neil Mewes via Unsplash

With the acquisition, British Airways adds a company-owned engineering subsidiary, British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG). That’ll complement the airline's current engineering facilities at Glasgow (BAMG) and South Wales (BAEW). Those working at the Boeing facility will join the new subsidiary in Q2, pending a consultation and information process.

Read more