This religious site was just named the world’s most underrated landmark

A recent study by Capital One UK has named Angkor Wat in Cambodia the world’s most underrated landmark. According to the research, 60% of surveyed travelers said the iconic temple complex exceeded their expectations.

Built in the early 12th century, Angkor Wat is the largest religious monument in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Originally constructed as a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Vishnu, it later transformed into a Buddhist temple and remains one of the most significant archaeological wonders in Southeast Asia.

Spanning over 400 acres it features thousands of intricate carvings, including over 2,000 apsaras (celestial nymphs) on its sandstone walls. Visitors are captivated by the site’s ornate bas-reliefs, towering spires, and the stunning sunrise views reflecting off the temple’s moat in the early hours of the morning.

Taking second place on the list is the Grand Canyon in the United States. Spanning 278 miles, this geological wonder is a prime example of the Great Unconformity, where 250-million-year-old rock layers sit directly next to 1.2-billion-year-old formations, a rare phenomenon that attracts millions of visitors each year.

Rounding out the top three underrated landmarks is Machu Picchu in Peru, the incredible 15th-century Incan citadel set high in the Andes.

The world’s most underrated landmarks: The full list