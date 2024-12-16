This airline’s rewards program stays the same for 2025

American Airlines AAdvantage members will enjoy the same requirements and rewards for 2025, with the airline providing an upfront way to obtain or keep status and benefits. That marks the second year in a row of level qualifications for status and rewards, making it simple for members to maintain their memberships.

American Airlines wants AAdvantage to be simple and beneficial

Scott Chandler, American’s Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Loyalty, said: “We’ve evolved the AAdvantage program over the last few years to be easy to understand and to engage with, all with the goal of delivering the best and most rewarding experience possible for our members. We’ve heard fantastic feedback from our members about the creative ways we’ve given them to earn and redeem miles, and we’re continuing to do so.”

Chandler added: “We take our commitments to our members seriously, which includes ensuring that we’re able to deliver on all the benefits that come with each status level and Loyalty Point Reward. Our members love tracking their progress toward status and rewards, so we know they’ll be pleased that levels will remain the same moving into the new year.”

Members can unlock Loyalty Point Rewards with only 15,000 Loyalty Points, well ahead of achieving Gold Status at 40,000 miles. They can also enjoy benefits before, midway, and above varying status levels.

In 2025, AAdvantage will provide these new benefits: