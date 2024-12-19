 Skip to main content
This airline will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C.

By
Frank McKenna via Unsplash

Following approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Alaska Airlines will offer direct flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C. The DOT green-lighted the route as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024. The airline has been serving San Diego for almost 40 years and Washington, D.C., since 2001.

Alaska’s new route offers convenience, efficiency

Omri Cohen via Unsplash

The route travels between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). Alaska already provides the most nonstop routes from San Diego, and with the latest addition, it’ll offer 40 direct flights and 70 peak day departures from the West Coast city. Not only that, but with Alaska’s Global Partners, it’ll provide one-stop service to over 330 destinations from SAN.

Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO, said: “We are pleased the DOT sees the value of Alaska providing direct service between San Diego and DCA, and we thank the many leaders, local businesses and organizations who supported our bid. This new route reflects our commitment to San Diego, home of the nation’s largest miliary community, and offers our guests a seamless travel option to our nation’s capital.”

Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego, commented: “Today is a great day for the San Diego Region with the announcement of a new, nonstop flight to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport. This flight will further connect our growing defense, research and innovation economies to our leaders in the Capitol. Securing this flight was a team effort by our partners from Alaska Airlines, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, and our congressional delegation. I especially want to thank U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker for selecting San Diego as one of the five new DCA flight slot recipients.”

