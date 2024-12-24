Why these African cities should be on your travel radar

Africa, the world’s second-largest continent, covers 20% of the Earth’s landmass and is home to over 18% of the global population. While many travelers envision vast deserts or exciting safari adventures when planning a trip here, Africa’s urban landscapes offer just as much wonder. The continent is bursting with cities rich in history, culture, and unique experiences. From the bustling souks of Marrakech to the ancient wonders of Cairo, African cities are some of the best travel destinations in the world. If you’re like me, when you’re getting ready to plan your bucket list adventure, these are a few African cities you cannot miss.

The top African cities to add to your travel list

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is situated along the iconic Nile River. With a population of 10.2 million, it can feel chaotic, with busy streets, honking traffic, and a lively energy. Yet, for those who embrace its busy atmosphere, Cairo offers incredible experiences. Explore the historic Cairo Citadel, embark on a scenic Nile River dinner cruise, or venture to the awe-inspiring Pyramids of Giza. Summer temperatures soar into the high 90s, so visiting in winter, when temperatures are in the comfortable 60s and 70s, is ideal for sightseeing.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town should be at the top of your list of the best African cities. This beautiful city offers a little bit of everything. Tom Wilkinson, Africa Senior Specialist at Audley Travel, told The Manual, “Cape Town is easily one of my favorite cities as there is something for everyone with outdoor recreation (hiking, kayaking, surfing), coastal wildlife (penguins, seals, whales), gastronomy, art and culture, and last but not least, exceptional wine. It is a city that appeals to honeymooners, travelers on a budget, clients with an appetite for luxury, and even families with young children. It can be a refreshing stop on the way to safari or a destination in itself for those who have more time to explore the surrounding region. You will find mountain ranges, beaches, and wine estates in every direction – all within an arm’s reach!”

Nairobi, Kenya

This capital city offers visitors a blend of urban amenities and natural beauty. Known for its lively nightlife scene, diverse restaurants, and luxury hotels, it also borders the remarkable Nairobi National Park. This park, home to over 100 mammal species, including lions, buffalos, leopards, and rhinos, offers a rare chance to experience wildlife right next to a modern city. Nairobi truly offers the best of both worlds. It’s also considered one of the best places for expats to live and work abroad, so if you fall in love with it, you could even call it home!

Victoria, Seychelles

If you’re looking for a more low-key option, check out Victoria, Seychelles. Also recognized as one of the best honeymoon destinations, Victoria offers a laid-back atmosphere with attractions like its iconic clock tower and botanical gardens. After exploring, head back to your hotel and unwind with a cocktail at sunset. The city features luxurious stays like the Hilton Seychelles Northolme and the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. For nature lovers, nearby attractions include Beau Vallon Beach, Morne Seychellois National Park, and Anse Intendance.

Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, one of the most dynamic African cities, is known for its arts scene and exceptional South African cuisine. The city offers world-class dining experiences at restaurants like La Colombe and Level Four Restaurant, famed for its elegant Afternoon Tea. Explore cultural landmarks such as the Apartheid Museum and the South African Museum of Military History. Despite its modernity, Johannesburg is near the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site full of fossils dating back 3.3 million years.

Zanzibar Stone Town, Tanzania

Stone Town is the cultural heart of Zanzibar, a beautiful island off the coast of mainland Tanzania. This tropical destination offers both relaxation and history. You can lounge on the beautiful beaches of Kiwengwa and Matemwe, then wander through Stone Town’s maze of shops, markets, and restaurants. As a historic trading hub for over a millennium, Stone Town showcases a blend of African, Indian, Arabian, and European influences.

Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech is one of the best African cities, offering a sensory overload of sighs, sounds, and aromas. This destination invites you to explore its famous souks, where you can shop for spices, textiles, and handicrafts. Bartering is part of the experience, and knowing a bit of Arabic can give you an edge. As you wander the city, you’ll encounter stunning mosques, lavish palaces, and the historic medina, a walled area dating back to the Berber Empire. In the evening, unwind at a cozy restaurant or take in the views from a rooftop bar.

Livingstone, Zambia

Livingstone, Zambia, is a charming city known for its proximity to the breathtaking Victoria Falls and the Zambezi River. Unlike its busier counterpart, Victoria Falls Town in Zimbabwe, Livingstone offers a quieter, more relaxed experience while still providing excellent dining, lodging, and activities. Thrill-seekers can enjoy white-water rafting, helicopter rides, and river cruises. Explore the Livingstone Museum for insights into the area’s history and wildlife reserves.