Talking Rum, Cocktails, and Tiki with The Bamboo Room’s Kevin Beary

Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, food and drink editor Sam Slaughter and perfect practitioner of pronouns Greg Nibler sit down with the beverage director for The Bamboo Room at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago, Kevin Beary.

Three Dots and a Dash is a speakeasy tiki bar located in Chicago and The Bamboo Room, which is located insider Three Dots, is an elevated rum experience, which serves up not only cocktails but spirits flights featuring rums from around the world. With all that going on, we thought we’d take the time to talk to Beary about rum.

After a brief explanation of how Beary found his passion for rum, he began explaining the different kinds of rum and how they’re made before moving into the fun part — cocktails!

(Side note: no pirates were harmed in the making of this podcast and Sam didn’t even make any pirate jokes … we’re as shocked as you are.)

Beary covers the basic cocktails to try if you’re not typically a rum drinker and also delves into the world of Tiki — what constitutes tiki, how Three Dots accomplishes a speakeasy tiki aesthetic, and also drinks to try if you’ve never been to a tiki bar before.

Rum is a fascinating spirit category, and one we’re big fans of here at The Manual. If you’ve not given it a try yet, we urge you to (while listening to this episode, of course).

