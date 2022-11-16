Runhood's new power station with swappable batteries makes living off the grid easier

The tech developer Runhood Power Inc. has released its first portable power station: the RALLYE 600. While a wide range of portable power stations have entered the market in recent years, the RALLYE 600 is unique in that it is the first to offer batteries that can be swapped out without cutting the power supply. In theory, this means that the RALLYE 600 can deliver “infinite” power as long as its batteries are changed and recharged consistently.

What makes the Runhood RALLYE 600 unique?

While the majority of portable power stations lack the ability to swap batteries, the Runhood RALLYE 600 is capable of swapping between two 324-watt-hour batteries without losing power, so devices can continue operating uninterrupted. These batteries can operate side by side for a total of 648 watt hours, and users can purchase additional batteries as needed.

Runhood also offers two different module sizes–a 110V/80W AC Module and a 256W DC Module–that can be used with single batteries to reduce operating size and weight as needed. The unit can also be recharged via solar power, and the company offers a portable 100W panel for this purpose.

According to Runhood CEO Jeremy Yao, “We want to give our customers maximum flexibility, so they have the option of only bringing what they need. The swappable batteries easily attach to the compatible AC or DC modules for quick trips that require less power. But if you want a lot of power—or even infinite power—you have the option of stocking up on as many batteries as you need. With Runhood, customers never have to worry about getting to zero!”

The RALLYE 600 is getting attention from industry experts, garnering the 2022 iF Design Award, the 2021 Red Dot Award, and the Golden Pin Design Award. The demand for this sort of swappable, theoretically endless, portable power has been so high that the company received 814 percent of its original crowdsourcing goal.

What can this power station be used for?

Portable power stations similar to the RALLYE 600 can be used for everything from camping, to boating, to off-grid worksites, to providing backup emergency power at home. Power stations like these have become particularly popular among the van-life crowd, which uses them to power devices, small appliances, lighting, and more.

“We designed this product to be a solution to a growing problem. Increasingly, our work and play are taking us offsite and off-the-grid. We need products that support the flexibility and demands of this changing landscape,” said Yao. “People are living in vans and on boats, and working from campgrounds and tropical beaches. We want to make sure these new adventures and modes of productivity are supported with a system that adapts to the way we live now.”

The RALLYE 600 is currently available starting at $739 on either the company’s website or via .

