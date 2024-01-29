 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Romp skis review: The Oso 105 is simply begging for powder

Romp Oso 105 ski review

Nate Swanner
By
Romp Skis Oso 105 Hero Image
Romp Skis Oso 105 Nate Swanner / Nate Swanner

You’re not alone if you are bored with groomed blue and black runs and are looking for that off-piste skiing experience. you’reenced skiers often look for new territory and tougher terrain to conquer. It’s just human naIt’s!

We’re no differentWe’reset to find a ski that could conquer tougher terrain, and Romp had just the ski for us. Enter the Oso 105, the update of the Romp 106. The OSO 105 is purpose-built for aggressive skiers who would rather find their own way down steep snow-covered mountains than stick to groomers and moguls.

Recommended Videos

Conditions for testing

We recently tested the Oso 105 in Colorado during varied weather. We skied in icy conditions, had a storm day with 80mph winds that closed some lifts, and had a few amazing powder days. The Romp Oso 105 skis we tested were 172cm in length and had Solomon Strive Bindings.

What we like about the Romp Oso 105

  • The skis perform admirably in icy conditions. The Oso 105 chattered along confidently over the ice. During the storm, the Oso 105s gave me stability and confidence to handle the unexpected massive wind blasts.
  • The width supports float. The 105mm waist of the Oso 105 is wide enough to enjoy fairly deep powder. Keeping my weight back slightly and my lower body loose, I enjoyed zipping down steep blacks in the powder. The Oso 105 just floated on the epic powder.
  • They’re easy on the eyes. These Romp Oso 105 skis are a thing of beauty. I have never had so many questions from people on lifts, lift lines, and in the ski shop about my skis. The more you look at them, the more gorgeous details you notice. Darker edging surrounds a beige map background with elevation changes. If you look closely, you’ll note that you’ll see a topographical map of Colorado. Romp subtly stamps the specs of the skis near the tail of the ski, too.
  • Great tip and tail profile. The Oso 105 has tapering at the tips and tails. It has a fully rockered profile which helps increase the effective edge in turns. The Romp Oso 105 has a side cut radius of 20m and a waist width of 105mm. The 20m side cut radius makes even the 172cm version of the Oso 105 stable at high speed. The core is a combination of Ash, Aspen, and dampening material. All of this simply makes for a great ride.
  • It’s hard to give It’se skis “too much.” We found the OSO 105 to be happier the harder and steeper the terrain got. The Romp Oso 105 would be the ideal ski for runs with a lot of fresh powder and those who enjoy making their own tracks through trees.

What we aren’t crazy about

  • You can’t find them everywhere. Yup, that’s the gripe. These skis should be more widely available. They’re incredible. We think if more ski shops had them, customers doing side-by-side comparisons would appreciate them more. Sometimes, you just have to get your hands on something to truly appreciate it.

Our final verdict on the Romp Oso 105

Romp Skis out of Crested Butte, Colorado, has been hand-crafting skis for over 10 years. In that time, Romp has carved a niche out for itself in the custom ski market. Want skis made for just the type of skiing you do and want your graphics on it too? They also sell different lines of skis depending on your style of skiing.

Related

The Romp OSO 105 Comes in 172, 180, and 188 cm lengths. They start at $849.00 but can go up to $999.00 if you opt for the $150 Phantom Wax option. Romp Skis has demo days in Crested Butte as well as 5 other locations in Colorado and New Mexico. If you can make it to one of their events, do it. These skis are incredible

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nate Swanner
Nate Swanner
General Manager
Nate is General Manager for all not-Digital-Trends properties at DTMG, including The Manual, Digital Trends en Espanol…
Learn your turns and your terms with our ski slang dictionary
Learn your park rats from your powder hounds, and find out what a yard sale is all about
Three skiers

Your first time skiing can be a daunting experience. You're standing in the snow, wearing a load of ski gear you've just bought, some ski boots that you're trying to learn to walk in, and trying to work out which way up your ski map goes. You might be lost, but asking someone for help is not in the cards; you've already made that mistake and feel pretty confident that the answer wasn't in a language you spoke.

To be clear, all the words were English, but the skier you spoke to was using their best skier slang. You've been told about a great dump he had this morning — more information than you needed — and been put off the park because it's full of rats. You're on the lookout for bluebirds, but presumably, they've all headed south for winter. And the word "brah" has cropped up more times than you've heard since college. Whether a secret code or the language of a culture, ski slang is everywhere around the ski resort. Our ski slang dictionary will give what you'll need to get started when you start skiing this winter.

Read more
Headed to Aspen for skiing or snowboarding? Here are the 5 hotels you should stay at
These are our top picks
Hotel Jerome Aspen

Aspen, Colorado, combines winter adventure and world-class attractions like few locations. Surrounded by four ski areas — Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands — the town offers abundant options for every skier and rider. With comfortable, charming accommodations on offer, you can kick back and relax after scoring powder turns. 

But some Aspen hotels stand out from the rest. Here are our five favorites.

Read more
Are you a park rat, powder hound, or all mountain ripper? We have a ski for you
The best skis no matter what type of riding you love
Best Skis for All Types of Skiers in 2021

The ski season is in full swing. Hopefully, by now, you've managed to get to your local ski resort or have a break planned to get some much-needed skiing this year. Perhaps you've pulled out those old faithful skis from the garage or started looking around at which rental package is right for you this year. But isn't it time that you updated your ski gear a little or stepped out of those rental skis and into a setup of your own?

For most people, their setup starts with ski boots and then moves to skis and poles. But whether you're still making the shift to parallel turns, or you're a honed carver or powder nut, you're going to get more out of your time on the slopes if you have your own setup. The right skis feel like an extension of your legs, making skiing intuitive and fun rather than a lesson in endurance. These are the best skis for all types of skiers this winter.

Read more