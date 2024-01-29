Romp Oso 105 ski review

You’re not alone if you are bored with groomed blue and black runs and are looking for that off-piste skiing experience. you’reenced skiers often look for new territory and tougher terrain to conquer. It’s just human naIt’s!

We’re no differentWe’reset to find a ski that could conquer tougher terrain, and Romp had just the ski for us. Enter the Oso 105, the update of the Romp 106. The OSO 105 is purpose-built for aggressive skiers who would rather find their own way down steep snow-covered mountains than stick to groomers and moguls.

Conditions for testing

We recently tested the Oso 105 in Colorado during varied weather. We skied in icy conditions, had a storm day with 80mph winds that closed some lifts, and had a few amazing powder days. The Romp Oso 105 skis we tested were 172cm in length and had Solomon Strive Bindings.

What we like about the Romp Oso 105

The skis perform admirably in icy conditions . The Oso 105 chattered along confidently over the ice. During the storm, the Oso 105s gave me stability and confidence to handle the unexpected massive wind blasts.

. The 105mm waist of the Oso 105 is wide enough to enjoy fairly deep powder. Keeping my weight back slightly and my lower body loose, I enjoyed zipping down steep blacks in the powder. The Oso 105 just floated on the epic powder. They’re easy on the eyes. These Romp Oso 105 skis are a thing of beauty. I have never had so many questions from people on lifts, lift lines, and in the ski shop about my skis. The more you look at them, the more gorgeous details you notice. Darker edging surrounds a beige map background with elevation changes. If you look closely, you’ll note that you’ll see a topographical map of Colorado. Romp subtly stamps the specs of the skis near the tail of the ski, too.

What we aren’t crazy about

You c an’t find them everywhere. Yup, that’s the gripe. These skis should be more widely available. They’re incredible. We think if more ski shops had them, customers doing side-by-side comparisons would appreciate them more. Sometimes, you just have to get your hands on something to truly appreciate it.

Our final verdict on the Romp Oso 105

Romp Skis out of Crested Butte, Colorado, has been hand-crafting skis for over 10 years. In that time, Romp has carved a niche out for itself in the custom ski market. Want skis made for just the type of skiing you do and want your graphics on it too? They also sell different lines of skis depending on your style of skiing.

The Romp OSO 105 Comes in 172, 180, and 188 cm lengths. They start at $849.00 but can go up to $999.00 if you opt for the $150 Phantom Wax option. Romp Skis has demo days in Crested Butte as well as 5 other locations in Colorado and New Mexico. If you can make it to one of their events, do it. These skis are incredible

