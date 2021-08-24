  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This TEN PERSON Tent Is Insanely Cheap at Walmart Today

By
Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Camping Tent set up on white background.

Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors, somewhere off in the wilderness, a campground, or your backyard, you’ll want to check out the latest tent deals. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at some of the latest kayak deals either, especially if you’re camping near a river or lake — you can take the kayak out fishing!

But if you’re planning to travel with a large group or your entire family, lodging is going to be a bit more difficult to secure. Fortunately, Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Cabin Tent for super cheap today, knocking over $30 off the full price. You can get it for $149 with free NextDay delivery or 2-day shipping — it depends on when you order. Either way, you can have this thing on your doorstep within the next few days!

Before you go camping, there’s a lot to think about. For example, do you visit private and paid campgrounds, or do you utilize dispersed camping methods for free? You’ll also want to plan out what to bring, like camping chairs, a cooler, but most importantly, your shelter. The Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Cabin Tent can be that shelter, for you, your partner, and anyone else that might tag along. It sets up in just 2 minutes or so, with poles that are pre-attached to the tent. Just unfold, extend, and climb in. That’s it.

It’s a two-room, cabin-style tent surrounded by windows. There’s room to stand up inside, too, thanks to the 78-inch center height. It can fit up to 2 queen-size airbeds, or 10 campers total in individual sleeping bags. Hanging storage and organizers offer a place to stow gear. There’s a room divider as well, so you can separate small groups or couples. Additional features include electrical cord access, a carry bag, tent stakes, and a rainfly with factory-sealed seams.

Normally $180, Walmart is currently offering the Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Cabin Tent for $149 with either their free NextDay delivery or free 2-day delivery, depending on when you order it. That deal knocks $30 off the price, not including the free shipping. It’s an awesome deal especially for a family-sized tent, but really, anyone could use this thing!

More Outdoor and Camping Deals Available Now

We rounded up all of the best outdoor and camping deals for you, just in case you wanted to see those before making a big purchase. You can check them out below.

Amazon Outdoor Gear Deals

Up to 62% off
Outdoor enthusiasts will find all their outdoor and camping gear needs online with special discounted items on fishing, hunting, and camping gear.
Buy at Amazon

Men's The North Face Apparel Deals

Up to 30% off
Upgrade your closet with these awesome deals from The North Face.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Trail Camera Deals

Up to 40% off
For around half the price, you can get a trail camera with high megapixels, good battery life, and mobile provider support with these amazing deals.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Up to 25% off
Make cooking on camp a breeze with the right cooking equipment, including grills and cookware.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals

Up to 50% off
Enjoy up to 50% off on these camping deals where you can find packing items, accessories, tents, cooking equipment, and a lot more.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

BioLite Deals

Up to 30% Off
BioLite is a trusted brand when it comes to making outdoor and camping life convenient - from energy sources and lighting to gear kits and cooking equipment, so take advantage of REI's 25% discount.
Buy at REI

Editors' Recommendations

This Ridiculously Cool Arcade Machine Is Super Cheap Today

Arcade1UP countercade being played on counter.

A Beginner’s Guide To Keeping a Journal To Deal With Everyday Life

man with a journal

What You Should Know Before Buying a Rooftop Tent

rooftop tent jeep camping

Washington, DC Travel Guide: Where To Stay, What To Eat, and More

rosewood dc luxury townhouses news hotel washington d c

Got Tight Muscles? This Is the Wonder Tool Doctors Recommend

A woman using the Hip Hook on an exercise mat.

Lamborghini Revives the Countach Name in an Electrified, Confusing Hypercar

2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

How To Make Keshi Yena: The Meat-Stuffed, Baked Cheese of Aruba

Dutch Gouda Wheels in Cheese Shop

Break Out the Brass: Sir Richard Branson Lands Virgin Hotel in New Orleans

virgin hotel new orleans news nola s library and coffee shop

The Best Camping Grills for Adventuring and Backpacking

best camping grills on amazon

The 9 Best Oil Diffusers for Establishing a Sense of Calm at Home

best oil diffusers for men

The 10 Best Netflix Original Shows To Stream Right Now

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

11 Best Grills to Buy in 2021: Gas, Charcoal, and More

veggies and meat on a grill

Dollar Shave Club Review: So Much More Than Just Shaving Products

A man shaving his face.