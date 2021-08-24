This TEN PERSON Tent Is Insanely Cheap at Walmart Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors, somewhere off in the wilderness, a campground, or your backyard, you’ll want to check out the latest tent deals. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at some of the latest kayak deals either, especially if you’re camping near a river or lake — you can take the kayak out fishing!

But if you’re planning to travel with a large group or your entire family, lodging is going to be a bit more difficult to secure. Fortunately, Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Cabin Tent for super cheap today, knocking over $30 off the full price. You can get it for $149 with free NextDay delivery or 2-day shipping — it depends on when you order. Either way, you can have this thing on your doorstep within the next few days!

Before you go camping, there’s a lot to think about. For example, do you visit private and paid campgrounds, or do you utilize dispersed camping methods for free? You’ll also want to plan out what to bring, like camping chairs, a cooler, but most importantly, your shelter. The Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Cabin Tent can be that shelter, for you, your partner, and anyone else that might tag along. It sets up in just 2 minutes or so, with poles that are pre-attached to the tent. Just unfold, extend, and climb in. That’s it.

It’s a two-room, cabin-style tent surrounded by windows. There’s room to stand up inside, too, thanks to the 78-inch center height. It can fit up to 2 queen-size airbeds, or 10 campers total in individual sleeping bags. Hanging storage and organizers offer a place to stow gear. There’s a room divider as well, so you can separate small groups or couples. Additional features include electrical cord access, a carry bag, tent stakes, and a rainfly with factory-sealed seams.

Normally $180, Walmart is currently offering the Ozark Trail 10-Person Instant Cabin Tent for $149 with either their free NextDay delivery or free 2-day delivery, depending on when you order it. That deal knocks $30 off the price, not including the free shipping. It’s an awesome deal especially for a family-sized tent, but really, anyone could use this thing!

