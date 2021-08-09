  1. Outdoors
This $80 Tent Is Only $25 at Best Buy Today! Grab It Quick!

If you’re planning an outdoor trip, where you’re staying outside for a few days and sleeping under the stars, you’ll need a reliable tent for shelter. There are usually some excellent tent deals going on, along with a few backpack deals to help carry your gear. You might also want to consider checking out North Face jacket deals, especially if you’re visiting a cold climate.

If you want to keep things minimal — which is great if you’re attending an outdoor music festival, for example — Best Buy is hosting a sale on a Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent. For $55 off, bringing the total price to $25 with free shipping, you can grab a super reliable tent that’s easy to set up. It even comes with a rain-proof fly and carry bag. You don’t want to miss this one!

Looking at the best gear for a good night’s sleep outdoors the first thing you’ll notice is that you need shelter — a tent. It keeps you dry, warm, and no matter how well you’re bundled it ensures you’re safe and snug under some cover. This two-person tent from Wakeman is a bright orange, which makes it easy to spot. It also has a large D-style door that is easy to open and provides plenty of space for you and a companion to climb in and out. It works well to vent out the inside of the tent too when you want some fresh air.

The dual-layer door is composed of zippered fabric on the outside and an inner screen to fend off bugs while still allowing for good airflow. It comes with 2 fiberglass poles that are easy to assemble and prop up the tent with, but just as easy to take down when you’re ready to move on. The entire tent is made of 190T polyester and fiberglass material so it’s quite resistant, even to moisture, and durable. It comes with a rain-proof fly and carry bag which you can use to store the tent in the off-season or lug it around when you’re backpacking in the wilderness.

Best Buy is currently offering the Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent for $25 with free shipping or in-store pickup. Normally $80, you’re getting a total of $55 off which is an awesome deal. Outdoor folks do not want to pass up this sale!

