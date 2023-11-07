There's a lot to unpack with this Canyon

Canyon has introduced the latest edition of its trail-destroying cross-country mountain bike. Taking inspiration from World Cup race bikes, Canyon’s redesigned Lux Trail brings new levels of speed to a mountain bike created for all-day riding.

The Manual is no stranger to Canyon bikes. Over the summer, we had the opportunity to put Canyon’s long-travel trail bike through its paces. We’re excited to share the updates the speedy younger brother to the Spectral has undergone.

More options for the Canyon Lux Trail

Perhaps the most significant update to the Lux Trail is the addition of two more models in the CF lineup, bringing the total of Lux Trail options to four. Previously, Canyon bikes offered the Lux Trail CF6 and CF7. Here, “CF” means a carbon fiber frame. In fact, Canyon will only offer the Lux Trail in carbon. The associated number corresponds to the level of build, starting at “6” and climbing in performance and cost.

Currently, three mountain bikes are due to be released: CF 7, CF 8, and CF9. Canyon anticipates releasing the CF 6 in Spring 2024. The Canyon Lux Trail will continue to roll on 29-inch wheels, front and rear. With 120 mm of front travel and 115 mm of rear, the Lux Trail walks the line between cross-country and trail bikes.

Lux Trail updates

Canyon made some significant geometry changes to its new Lux Trail. Among them was steepening the seat post to 76 degrees and slackening the headtube to 67 degrees. These changes keep the Lux Trail on the aggressive side of current cross-country geometry in mountain biking. “ This steep seat tube also puts the rider in a more efficient position above the bottom bracket, which helps improve the power transfer from the pedals to the trail,” Canyon said. “Slackening the head angle by 0.5 degrees to 67 degrees is all about control at high speeds and on steep downhill descents.”

The Lux Trail also joins the popular mountain biking trend of integrated frame storage . For quick tire fixes, a tool attachment is on the underside of the top tub. Pack more tools and a snack in Canyon’s LOAD Pouch, stored in the Lux Trail’s new downtube storage.

There’s a new rear suspension design on the new Lux Trail. While Canyon stuck with the tried-and-true single-pivot design, it has added a hanging rocker, improving small bump sensitivity. Canyon claims this enhanced the bike’s kinematics, making the Lux Trail ride like a mountain bike with more rear travel.

Some model options also include a suspension control mounted on the handlebars, allowing the rider to change between suspension modes on the fly. “Open” mode allows the rider to use the bike’s full travel, while “Pedal” mode helps eliminate pedal bob on climbs. “Locked” mode takes the suspension out of the equation, making the Lux Trail incredibly efficient on paved climbs.

Builds and prices

Here are the build specs and prices for each of the four Canyon Lux Trail options:

The Canyon Lux Trail CF 7 sits on a Fox Performance suspension platform and Shimano SLX-level drivetrain and brakes. With fast-rolling Schwalbe tires rounding out the build, you can expect to pay $3,799.

Stepping up the Lux Trail CF 8 puts you on Fox Performance Elite suspension and Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain. The step-up includes a Fox Transfer dropper post and a Raceface cockpit at $4,799.

The top-of-the-line Lux Trail CF 9 switches to RockShox’s top-tier suspension. Expect wireless shifting with SRAM’s Transmission and a RockShox wireless dropper post. SRAM brakes and DT Swiss wheels round out the build, and you guessed it, $5,799.

For now, the exact spec and cost of the CF 6 hasn’t been released. We will know more when we get closer to the bike’s expected release.

