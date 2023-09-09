 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort owners sell to local families, keeping resort hyper-local indefinitely

Jackson Hole resort has been sold - to everyone in the area, basically

Mike Richard
By
Skier heading downhill at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, with the sun and aerial tram in the background.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Consolidation and conglomeration. These two words have dominated almost every industry — from banks to fast food restaurants to web apps — over the last two decades as more small- to medium-sized businesses are gobbled up by large, often international corporations. In many cases, that loss of independence means putting customers second and profits first. The mountain resort industry has been no different, with massive multinational conglomerates buying up U.S. resorts for years now.

But many smaller, family-owned resorts have stood strong, vowing to remain independent despite seemingly all-consuming consolidation — resorts like Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in (where else?) Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It’s a world-class, year-round playground that’s been a mainstay of North American ski resorts for the better part of a century. The bad news is that it’s been sold; the good news is that the buyers of the famed Jackson Hole ski resort aren’t who you might expect.

Recommended Videos

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) has been in the Kemmerer family for over 30 years. Siblings Jay, Connie, and Betty Kemmerer bought it in 1992, and it’s since evolved into one of the best ski resorts in the United States, even the world. In that time, they invested more than a quarter of a billion dollars into improving everything, from new ski lifts to a $31 million aerial tram to encouraging direct flights between Jackson and key U.S. destinations. They’ve also supported eco-friendly changes (switching the resort to 100% green energy in 2019) and ongoing philanthropic efforts with contributions to local hospitals, community foundations, and search-and-rescue operations.

But all good things must come to an end, and they recently decided to sell this lodge at Jackson Hole. “The time has come to transition ownership of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. We take great pride in what JHMR has become and what it represents to the Jackson Hole community and the state of Wyoming,” said Jay Kemmerer. In a surprising twist, however, he and his siblings opted to keep the resort in the hands of legit locals. “It is of utmost importance to me that the next ownership maintains the integrity and character of the mountain that we have worked so hard to build over the past three decades. There is no better fit for this ownership transition than Eric and Mike and their families, who share the same vision for the future of JHMR and its importance to our great community.”

Teton County locals Eric Macy and Mike Corbat have worked as board members of JHMR on every decision that matters, so they understand the Kemmerers’ vision. The good news amid this change is just how little is expected to change once the resort officially changes hands (the deal is expected to close later this year following customary closing conditions and approvals). Macy and Corbat have been and continue to be key players in everything that happens at JHMR, from daily operations to future financial planning. They’ve endorsed the resort’s path up till now and have vowed to continue to do so. That means avid skiers and snowboarders (and every other type of outdoor adventurer, really) who love the resort will see little, if any, change after the sale. And that, fellow mountain lovers, is an excellent thing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Hiking poles 101: All the different kinds — and our top picks
Get a great set of trekking poles for your next adventure
A man stands in a field wearing backpack and using Black diamond walking poles.

It's generally recognized among hikers and backpackers that there's no going back once you transition to using hiking poles. Using trekking poles may not be proven to reduce the strain on your body, but they help you balance on technical sections and help you to maintain posture, and increase your oxygen intake. These same reasons also see members of the ultralight and fastpacking communities using poles to help them cover longer distances more quickly.

While hikers understand that hiking poles positively impact your experience on the trail, many aren't aware that they come in multiple styles designed for different terrain. Different hiking poles are determined by various factors, including the tip and basket, handles, and how they fold up. Many of the best trekking poles can be adapted to suit a variety of terrain, saving you from having to buy multiple sets, but some sets are more niche for specific environments. Here are the different types of hiking poles and how to pick the best for you.

Read more
How to poop in the woods: A guide for when nature calls when you’re out in nature
Bears do it, birds do it, and man did it for thousands of years before the advent of modern plumbing
A wooden outhouse with a crescent moon cutout on the door.

Maybe you’re looking to save the environment one sh** at a time or you prefer to steer clear of danger while doing manly things in the wilderness. Either way, this guide on how to poop in the woods will probably come in handy sooner or later.

Until 206 B.C., which is believed to be when China invented the first water closet system (what we call outhouses today), man was pooping in the woods without a care in the world. But there came a time when defecating among the wilderness creatures indiscriminately just didn’t seem civil anymore. Soon after, pooping in the woods became unpopular because it attracted predators, made it hard to create a community with such waste, and quite simply smelled really, really bad.

Read more
Epic Pass, the world’s best ski and snowboard season pass with access to over 80 resorts (including Vail), to raise prices
This happens every year, so consider this your PSA to buy a pass ASAP
Epic Pass backdrop photo

There might still be the little issue of fall to negotiate before we get our first turns, but with signs pointing to another incredible ski and snowboard season, most of us are already dreaming of that first chair of the winter. If you're one of the many already planning for a shredding winter and have not already lined up with an Epic Pass for winter 2023, time is running out; price increases are coming after Labor Day.

There's one bragging right that every snow bum and shredder looks for: who has the best price per day? At the end of the winter, you want to know that you got the most snow for your money and the most vertical meters logged for the ticket price. You can't win the prize if you don't buy the ticket, and the Epic Pass is the hottest ticket. The expanse of Epic Pass mountains spans continents and opens up unrestricted access to the best snow around. With price increases expected after September 4, now is the time to get your winter kickstarted and get your hands on an Epic Pass.

Read more