 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We really wish these compact, Korea-exclusive RVs and campervans were available stateside

Lightweight, compact, and tidy, these three campers are everything we'd want in a road-ready rig

Mike Richard
By
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper parked in a field.
Hyundai

Here in the U.S., RV’ing feels like an exclusively American pastime. But Europeans, Asians, and Australians have enjoyed caravanning and campervanning since, well, almost as long as caravans and campers have existed. Much of the world, however, eschews the “bigger is better” design ethos of most luxurious ‘Merican-made motorhomes. They instead like to keep things lightweight, compact, and tidy, traveling with everything they need and nothing they don’t. Korea, in particular, knows what’s up when it comes to minimalist RVs and campervans. Case in point: These three camper models we really wish were available stateside.

Man sitting atop a campervan with a headlamp at night.
Tommy Lisbin / Unsplash

Three Korean-built campers we really wish they’d sell stateside

Kia’s Bongo is a cab-over pickup that’s been a ubiquitous workhorse truck in South Korea for more than 20 years. It serves as the perfect base for this compact custom camper build. At roughly 21 feet long, it would classify as a Class B camper here in the U.S., with exactly enough living space to fit a wet bath, sleeping quarters, and a compact kitchen setup. It’s remarkably similar to many mid-size campers we’ve seen stateside. But we appreciate a few thoughtful design touches that help it stand out, including a heated shoe storage area, an insect-repellent sliding screen “door,” and a toilet that swivels to provide a little extra legroom in the very tight bathroom. There’s also a large cabinet that opens to the outside for quick indoor/outdoor access to gear and small kitchen appliances.

Custom Class B camper based on the Korean-made Kia Bongo cab-over truck.
Asian Petrolhead / YouTube

For something altogether different, South Korean RV customizer Daon TNT (Korean language) rebooted a stock Kia Ray as a modern, ultra-compact urban campervan. Dubbed the Daon Ravy, it features just about everything modern nomads could need for life on the road — a convertible, two-person bed/sofa, a slide-away galley with a sink and single-burner camp stove, and a tech-forward 100Ah battery setup that’s good enough for powering all your gadgets — in a ridiculously small space that’s about a foot smaller than a Kia Soul at the front and sides (seriously). Plus, the optional pop-top tent adds sleeping space for two more. About the only things missing are a bathroom and fridge.

Daon Ravy custom urban campervan based on the compact Kia Ray.
Daon Tnt

If you’re looking for a more showroom-ready option without the hassle of dealing with a third-party customizer, Hyundai’s Staria Lounge Camper is a ready-to-roll campervan that’s swankier than almost any vanlife rig. This factory-built van sports an electric pop-top tent with room for two adults, while the interior seats fold flat to sleep two more. Inside, you’ll find all the essentials of home, including a TV, surprisingly decent storage, and a cook space with a sink and refrigerator that connects to a portable power station. We especially love the sleek, modern look of the Staria’s interior.

Modern interior of Hyundai's Staria Lounge Camper.
Hyundai

How to score your own Korea-exclusive RV or camper

The Kia Bongo-based Class B camper conversion retails for around $80,000, while the Ray-based Ravy stickers for a modest €19,000 (around $20,000 at the time of this writing). Hyundai’s Staria Lounge Camper will set you back at least $40,000, with fully optioned versions pushing $55,000. Sadly, none of these RVs is available stateside. But, if you know a guy who knows a guy who works in “imports,” there’s nothing stopping you from buying one overseas and having it shipped home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Why you need to be just as wary of moose as bear attacks (and what to do when you encounter one)
You know what to do when you encounter a bear, but how do you handle a moose?
Moose sitting in a field in an open clearing during the day

Moose are majestic and peaceful-looking animals that we're lucky to see in wild spaces. But are moose dangerous? Like bears, they are unpredictable creatures that may not take kindly to our presence. And if you're taking a long-distance hike or are in a remote area, you're likely to see one. So what do you do when a moose comes your way? Here are our thoughts, as well as some helpful tips to stay safe during a moose encounter.

Unforeseen moose attack in Colorado Springs
On September 12, two hikers alongside their three dogs encountered a distressed cow moose on the Craigs Trail in Colorado Springs. According to the report, they spotted the moose about 1 mile into their hike in a scenic opening. Although the three dogs were leashed and the hikers did their best to move along the trail at a safe distance, the moose began to close in on them. As the moose neared, the dogs barked in response to the moose’s presence. This didn't deter the moose, and the animal then trampled a hiker. Despite their efforts to escape the moose and flee, the persistent creature pursued them relentlessly along the trail.
After some time, they outran the moose and made it safely to their car. The injured individual was able to walk and the two then immediately headed to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries were minor. The bull moose reportedly attacked because it was accompanied by a young calf. It's well understood that when a moose is threatened by a predator, such as the barking dogs, it will defend its young at all costs.
This story serves as a stern reminder that it's important to be aware of our surroundings when heading into wild spaces. Colorado Parks & Wildlife has responded to the incident by posting warning signs in areas with known moose activity, including the Craigs Trail.
But a moose encounter can happen anywhere, with their populations increasing by over one-third over the past decade. Here are a few tips for how to safely deal with a moose sighting if one of these creatures gets too close for comfort.

Read more
Grand Canyon closures expected to last into 2025 – what to know before you go hiking or camping
Planning a trip to the Grand Canyon? Hold that thought
The South Rim of the Grand Canyon (Arizona)

Are you planning a trip to the Grand Canyon? You'd better hold that thought. The National Park Service has just announced a series of closures for various trails and campgrounds within Grand Canyon National Park that could impact your trip. Fortunately, they aren't permanent, and they are mostly construction-related closures. In this article, we will explore the details of these closures, their expected durations, and the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth by the National Park Service.
Grand Canyon North Rim closures
The Transcanyon Waterline construction-related closures will affect several popular areas within the Grand Canyon. The closures are as follows:

Silver Bridge: September 15 to December 31, 2025.

Read more
Time to wake up: Climate change gave us our hottest summer ever and the Earth is in meltdown, U.N. says
We're entering a whole new era of climate change. "Climate breakdown has begun," the U.N. warns
Wild bushfires burning in Tasmania, Australia.

If it seems like this summer, and 2023 in general, has been a wild one weather-wise, you’re not imagining things. In North America, Canada had its worst wildfire season ever, by far, and much of the U.S. continued to break high-temperature records in July and August, only to break them again a few days later. It’s not just happening here, of course, but worldwide. The bottom line: We’re entering a whole new era of climate change, folks.

Earlier this month, the United Nations weather agency confirmed that the last three months were indeed the hottest on record. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned, “The dog days of summer are not just barking; they are biting.” But his might be the most sobering warning we’ve seen from any expert on the matter: “Our planet has just endured a season of simmering — the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun.” The keyword is breakdown. There’s no denying the situation is dire, but it’s not irreversible — yet.

Read more