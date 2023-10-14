 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

You might be wearing your ski gloves and snowboard gloves (or snowboard mittens!) all wrong – what you need to know

We see it a lot on the mountain

Tom Kilpatrick
Nate Swanner
By and
A man walks up a mountain in deep snow with a snowboard.
Greg Rosenke / Unsplash

Fashion or function: do you want to look steezy on the mountain, or do you want your ski gloves to stop that fresh powder from freezing your digits? Believe it or not, there is a right and a wrong way to wear your ski gloves, snowboard gloves, and snowboard mittens, and there’s a real possibility that you’ve been getting it wrong. How do we know? Well, we see it all the time on the mountain.

If we corrected everyone we saw on the hill wearing their gloves wrong — don’t get us started on backward helmets and upside-down goggles — not only would we never get any snowboarding done, but we might end up with a black eye or two. But correct ski glove etiquette isn’t just about snowboard snobbery; there’s a reason that gloves and mittens are designed the way they are. While everyone has nailed getting their fingers in the right holes, the cuffs — or skirt — often let them down. So here’s the right way to wear your ski gloves this year.

A man standing on the mountain wearing ski gloves.
Steve Johnston / Unsplash

Ski gloves with a short cuff

Short-cuff ski gloves have enjoyed a boom in popularity in recent years as skiers have gone for a modern, stylish look. Short cuffs sit underneath your jacket, meaning that you must have a ski jacket with a velcro or elasticated cuff to create a weatherproof seal. While the seal may not be as effective at keeping out snow and cold weather, short cuff gloves do have a few advantages.

  • They look great — short cuff gloves ooze effortless class. Tucking your gloves under your jacket, in our opinion, looks cleaner and more stylish.
  • Short-cuff gloves tend to be a better warm-weather option. The long gauntlet-style gloves can be opened for better airflow, but they will always retain more heat than a short cuff option. Spring riding means lightweight gear; thin gloves protect your hands without overheating.
  • Short-cuff gloves are often favored by backcountry enthusiasts who benefit from their lighter weight and better packability. While skinning up the mountain, many skiers and splitboarders pack away the outer gloves, wearing thin liners that allow their hands to breathe. Shorter cuff gloves fit better into touring packs and still fit the bill for the descent.
A man standing on the monuntain wearing skis.
Kasya Shahovskaya / Unsplash

How to wear long cuff ski and snowboard gloves

Mostly, gloves with extended long cuffs are better suited to deep snow and especially cold conditions. Generally, these are heavier-duty, thicker ski and snowboard gloves or snowboard mitts designed to keep your fingers together for collective heat. By tucking your jacket sleeves inside the gaiter and cinching the cords around your wrist, you create an effective seal to keep out cold weather and stop deep snow from filling your gloves.

Recommended Videos

While short-cuff gloves were generally seen as being more fashionable, companies out there are bringing the long cuff back with designs that stand out against your jacket and make a statement. As a bonus, long cuff gloves are much easier to put on and take off, so you can whip them off on the lift and get them back on in a moment as you start to ride without having to fight your jacket sleeves.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Mips ski helmet and snowboard helmet protection is now being developed virtually to reduce environmental impact
Mips is mapping safety digitally, and that's awesome
mips helmet protection developed virtually bradley dunn 9sggun3iiig unsplash

Virtually every top-end ski helmet on the market nowadays boasts one thing: Mips. This multi-directional impact system also found in mountain bike and snowboard helmets, is perhaps the major advancement in safety to hit the snow since wearing helmets first became mainstream — a concept that early snowboarders seemed unlikely ever to adopt, given their carefree attitudes toward safety.

But creating new technology and manufacturing new gear throws up a whole host of ethical and environmental dilemmas. While plenty of outdoor companies and movements are calling for better use of our old outdoor equipment, it doesn't always appear that so many are advancing in the design stages. Sure, we're always excited to see new, more eco-friendly gear released, but what wastage has gone into getting to that design stage, and what can be done to reduce that impact? Well, Mips may have an answer.

Read more
Ski tips for beginners: 13 essential things to know
Learning how to ski involves more preparation, equipment, and a greater sense of adventure than many other sports
Person skiing down the slope in a blue jacket and a ski helmet

So you’ve decided to learn how to ski. Welcome to the party, pal! Prepping for your first day on the slopes can seem daunting. Unlike simpler outdoor pursuits like hiking or biking that require minimal gear, skiing is an entirely different animal. It’s more like scuba diving in that it involves more preparation and equipment, and you could argue, a greater sense of adventure, especially if you're gunning to ultimately take on backcountry skiing. Skiing for beginners involves figuring out what clothes to pack, which gear to buy, and how to transport it all to the mountain.

And all of that is before you even get to the mountain. Then there’s the matter of actually learning how to ski. Should you book a proper lesson or go it alone and hope for the best? There's no right answer, really. Here, we tackle these questions and more with the best pro tips for beginner skiers (and a few for intermediate and expert skiers too).

Read more
Epic ski pass, IKON ski pass, and more: The best ski and snowboard passes for 2023-2024
No matter where you live, these are the passes for you
A snowboarder sprays snow into the air.

There's snow falling in ski resorts already, and the top skiing and snowboarding companies are starting to announce their winter lineups for you to expand your quiver. If you've not got your lift pass for the season yet, what are you waiting for? All that's standing between you and being on the first lifts at the best resorts in the U.S. is having that ticket in your hand — or maybe putting it in your ticket pocket so you don't lose it.

Here's my plea to you: whether you're a skier or snowboarder, a local or a road tripper, make this winter the winter your teenage self dreamed of. Remember when you were a ski bum, crashing on your buddy's sofa, dreaming of that winter when you chased great lines and rode every resort available to you? With conditions lining up for 2023/2024 to be an epic winter, the best way to get the most out of it is to get the right pass and open up as much skiable ground as possible. These are the best ski and snowboard passes you can get.

Read more