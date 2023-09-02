 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Epic Pass, the world’s best ski and snowboard season pass with access to over 80 resorts (including Vail), to raise prices

This happens every year, so consider this your PSA to buy a pass ASAP

Tom Kilpatrick
By
Epic Pass backdrop photo
Epic Pass / Epic Pass

There might still be the little issue of fall to negotiate before we get our first turns, but with signs pointing to another incredible ski and snowboard season, most of us are already dreaming of that first chair of the winter. If you’re one of the many already planning for a shredding winter and have not already lined up with an Epic Pass for winter 2023, time is running out; price increases are coming after Labor Day.

There’s one bragging right that every snow bum and shredder looks for: who has the best price per day? At the end of the winter, you want to know that you got the most snow for your money and the most vertical meters logged for the ticket price. You can’t win the prize if you don’t buy the ticket, and the Epic Pass is the hottest ticket. The expanse of Epic Pass mountains spans continents and opens up unrestricted access to the best snow around. With price increases expected after September 4, now is the time to get your winter kickstarted and get your hands on an Epic Pass.

A skier shreds the snow in perfect conditions.
Glade Optics / Unsplash

What does the Epic Ski Pass give you?

Three levels of Epic Pass are available for winter 2023: the full pass, local pass, and day pass. Here’s what you get for each of them and their current price.

  • Epic Pass, $929: The full epic pass is the most comprehensive ski ticket in the world, giving you unlimited access to 37 resorts across North America. On top of this, you get seven days each at Telluride and across six resorts in the Canadian Rockies, five days each at Rusutu and Hakuba in Japan, and access to 26 partner resorts in Europe.
  • Epic Local Pass, $689: The local pass gives you the same benefits as the full pass but with restricted access at some resorts on peak dates and with Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb limited to ten days. European riding on the epic local pass is restricted to five days at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Switzerland. However, you still get five days each at Hakuba and Rusutu in Japan.
  • Epic Day Pass, from $104: This is a ‘build your own’ ski pass. With the epic day pass, you can choose how many days you ride — 1 – 7 — and how many resorts you get to ride. You can use these days at any time during the season, but you do need to make a reservation.
Recommended Videos

All Epic Passes also get you 20% off food, lodging, ski hire, group lessons, and even heli-skiing, and also include Epic Coverage, providing refunds for injury, job loss, and resort closure.

Related
A snowboarder sprays snow into the air.
Joshua Reddekopp / Unsplash

How much will the Epic Pass price increase be?

The Epic Pass price increase is not new for 2023/24, and Labor Day is the historic deadline. While we can’t say for sure how much the pass will increase — that’s a secret kept under wraps until it’s too late to make your decision — the prices in 2022/23 jumped just a little less than 10%.

Okay, so this figure might not have you sweating, but think of it this way: Wouldn’t you rather use that money to get yourself some new snowboarding swag for the season? I thought so. Do yourself a favor and lock in your access early.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
These are the best ski resorts for beginners in the US
Make 2023 the winter you learn to ski at one of the best resorts for beginners in the US
Sun Valley Idaho

If you've never experienced the thrill of strapping yourself to a plank of wood — or two sticks — and cruising down a mountain, then you don't know what you're missing out on. We could go on for hours with all the reasons we love hitting the slopes, but the best way to understand it is to get out there for yourself. If you've never tried skiing or snowboarding, or if you just have limited experience, then winter 2022/2023 could be the winter you change all that.

As with any sport, certain things can make or break your time on the mountain. For a start, you need to stay warm, and that means gearing up with the right ski equipment or snowboarding clothing so you don't freeze on the chairlift. Then you have to choose your resort. The best ski resort for beginners will have space for you to get your turns in, long slopes so you're not joining a queue every few minutes, and plenty of off-slope activities and bars so you can enjoy your day even when you're finished skiing. It's a lot to ask, right? Well, we've taken the guesswork out of it for you. Here are our picks for best ski resorts in the US for beginners.
Sun Valley (Idaho)
Sun Valley is one of the best places to ski in the US for beginners, but it's also so much more than that. The resort is a sprawling village, complete with an ice skating rink, bowling alley, bars, restaurants, and so much more. There's something for everyone in this idyllic area, and that includes your time on the mountain.

Read more
Hit the slopes with the whole family at these top resorts
These are the best ski resorts for families in the U.S.
Bretton Woods ski resort

So you want to take the whole family on an epic ski holiday this winter. First off, it's a great idea. Family ski trips create awesome memories that last a lifetime, and if you get kids into skiing at a young age, they'll soon be out shredding you on the mountain. But taking the whole family on a ski trip not only means a host of ski gear for everyone, but you also have to find the best ski resorts for families.
Family-friendly ski resorts usually have a few common traits. Firstly, they mostly have a load of beginner-friendly terrain. As much as your young ripper may want to send it down the steepest trail, they need more time on easier groomers before they hit the steep slopes. Suitable bunny slopes and loads of green and blue trails are a must. And then there are the lessons. Seriously, outsource the teaching. Not only will it make your kid a better skier, but you'll get more time on the slopes, and it will avoid too many tears and tantrums — from both sides. On top of these, there are added extras like free hot chocolate, sleigh rides, ice skating, and more, that can all be found in these, the best ski resorts for families.

Best U.S. ski resorts for families
Park City, Utah

Read more
The 8 best snowboarding movies and documentaries to add to your watch list
These are the best movies for snowboarding enthusiasts
best snowboarding movies and documentaries the 9 to add your 2021 watch list

Whether you're a thrill-seeker yourself or someone who just enjoys watching other people put their life on the line, we some good news. Thanks to the marvels of modern technology, action sports films have emerged as a safer alternative to actually doing the sports yourself. Whether you watch these movies for a little inspiration or to marvel at the people on screen, these movies should thrill you. 

Related Guides

Read more