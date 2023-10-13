CAPiTA boards are (almost literally) out of this world

There’s nothing like fresh snowboarding gear to get the enthusiasm flowing for a winter of shredding news lines and cruising old favorites. Anyone who has been around the snowboarding block will also know that there’s nothing quite like a CAPiTA lineup, either. Handcrafted in Austria, these space-age snowboards really lean into the “out-of-this-world” theme for the ’23/’24 season. For CAPiTA, this is nothing new; it has been riding the space train for a few years now. In fact, CAPiTA snowboards are made at a manufacturing plant called “The Mothership.”

We couldn’t tell you whether this name is a nod to the fact that CAPiTA is creating some of the most advanced snowboards on the market or to the new-age approach of using fully self-generated clean energy. What we can tell you is that while the design of these snowboards only needed minor tweaks — let’s face it, CAPiTA is up there among the best, so significant changes were unlikely — the graphics have been given a whole new lease of life.

Recommended Videos

Whether it’s taken existing graphics and built on the theme or given the board a complete overhaul, we think this year’s CAPiTA snowboards are up there with the best-looking range of snowboards made. Open your mind, change your reality, and add one — or more; who are we to judge? — of these awesome-looking boards to your quiver this winter.

Design

The D.O.A. builds on the graphics from ’22/’23, streamlining the top sheet while still including the iconic woman in a flowing dress and bizarre triangular headwear emanating lightning bolts. The clean top deck hides a colorful bottom sheet, where the triangle theme continues and the theme of elements — or taming the elements — shows up again. That bottom sheet won’t stay hidden for long with all the jibbing you’ll be doing on this board.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape True twin

Terrain All-mountain

Riding level Intermediate Expert



Super D.O.A.

Design

The supercharged, ultra-responsive version of the D.O.A. has been given a sleek and understated makeover so you can fly under the radar as you rip up the whole resort. The monochrome design features the same top sheet graphic as the standard model but has a cleaner, plain bottom sheet.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape True twin

Terrain All-mountain

Riding level Expert



Aeronaut

Design

We love a colorful sidewall, and to us, that vibrant blue is one of the first things to pop as you take in the top deck of the Aeronaut. The design was a collaboration between CAPiTA and Arthur “Rocket Man” Longo, resulting in a nostalgic ’90s feel resort maximizer. The graphic has a charming simplicity that adds to this board’s overall personal feel.

Specs and performance

Bend Camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All-mountain Powder Park/side hits

Riding level Expert



Outerspace Living

Design

Send it to outer space with the Outerspace Living. This board is all about exploring new horizons, and the astronaut rocketing through the center of the top deck indicates how fast you’ll ride and how much vertical you can get on this board as you grow as a snowboarder. On the bottom deck, a new-age style carbon color with a white crosshatch sits underneath space-age warped writing.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional twin

Terrain All mountain Park

Riding level Intermediate



Paradise (women’s)

Design

A break from the space theme, the Paradise is a long-standing favorite with women who want a poppy and powerful deck, and this year’s model has moved away from previously colorful designs to feature a stylish and intricate design that looks hand-drawn. The border on the top deck keeps the top and tail freed up, while the underside features an expanded version of elements of the top deck drawing.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional twin

Terrain All mountain Park

Riding level Intermediate



The Outsiders

Design

From a distance, this board looks like it has taken the color scheme from Captain America, but on closer inspection, it’s hiding a far more sinister image. Is it a wizard fiding down a bolt from the blue, or an outcast carrying his burden? Either way, this is an eye-catching, fragmented graphic that is intriguing.

Specs and performance

Bend Camber

Shape True twin

Terrain All mountain Park

Riding level Intermediate Advanced



Indoor Survival

Design

It might not be Marvel-esque, but these graphics have a certain comic book feel about them — the text wouldn’t look out of place either. A lot is going on both on the top sheet and the bottom deck of the Indoor Survival. There’s an underlying theme of chasing the white rabbit, with some none-too-subtle connotations. This snowboard is chasing a high on the slopes.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape True twin

Terrain All mountain Resort

Riding level Intermediate



S.B. Powder Twin

Design

The Spring Break has a history of riding that sex appeal, and though this is slightly subtler than some models — I’m looking at you, ’17/’18 — it’s still got just enough American Pie to remind us that we were all teenagers once upon a time. This board is not for those who want to blend into the crowd, but the white top sheet might let you fly under the radar in the lift line. The camcorder hints at what might be going on under the sheet.

Specs and performance

Bend Surf camber

Shape True twin

Terrain Powder All mountain

Riding level Intermediate Expert



S.B. Resort Twin

Design

We’ll be honest: This is not what we would have expected from the Spring Break series, but it’s got a simplistic appeal that stands out against the crowd. The beauty is in the details, and once again, the sidewalls make this board. The green screams out immediately, making this board pop and adding a slight hint of venom to the spider and perhaps to the board.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape True twin

Terrain All mountain Park

Riding level Intermediate Expert



Ultrafear

Design

The Ultrafear series has had a theme throughout the years that has seen skulls take center stage on most of the boards. The newest model may be no exception, but the top decks are where this lineup gets interesting. The standard camber board — pictured above — has such a subtle design that, at first, the top deck appears black. Look closely, and you’ll see a graphic of a skinless figure passing energy onto a blank figure while a hunk of space junk floats underneath. The reverse camber board reverses this top deck, featuring the image plainly against a white background. Clever, huh?

Specs and performance

Bend Camber Reverse camber

Shape True twin

Terrain Park All mountain

Riding level Intermediate Expert



Pathfinder

Design

The Pathfinder takes the same bionic, futuristic figure from the Ultrafear and makes this board all about them. This board looks like a blueprint for creating your own bionic man, and the graphic where he’s being beamed up to the brain might just be the final stage — or perhaps an abduction by a higher power, who knows?

Specs and performance

Bend Camber Reverse camber

Shape Directional twin

Terrain All mountain

Riding level Beginner Intermediate



Space Metal Fantasy (women’s)

Design

If anyone can explain what’s happening here, they might be on for a job in CAPiTA’s design factory. It’s random, it’s off the wall, and it’s great. This space-inspired snowboard features a bottom deck straight from another planet, with molten metal flowing through the top deck door and into a little glass of paradise. Oh, and llamas, because why wouldn’t there be?

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape True twin

Terrain Park All mountain

Riding level Beginner Intermediate



Mercury

Design

The top deck features the surface from another planet — no prizes for guessing which one — while the bottom sheet looks like it has the thrusters of a rocket ship. There’s no hidden agenda or subtle meaning from CAPiTA on this one, just a great-looking board that’s out of this world.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All-mountain Powder

Riding level Intermediate Expert



Mega Mercury

Design

This Mega Mercury features the same rocket booster graphic on the bottom sheet as the Mercury, but the top deck looks more “Space Force” interstellar surface. This looks like a serious craft for serious riders taking their snowboarding to a whole new plane.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All mountain Powder

Riding level Expert



S.B. Powder Glider

Design

And then there’s a break from the serious. The S.B. Powder Glider is a work of absolute beauty, with an understated top sheet that cruises all in black, hiding the setting sun motif on the base. Is there anything better than charging steep powder and sending pillows, knowing your bottom sheet is on display?

Specs and performance

Bend Reverse camber

Shape Directional

Terrain Powder

Riding level Intermediate Expert



The Black Snowboard of Death

Design

The Black Snowboard of Death does what it says on the wrapper. This is an all-in-black snowboard with simple yet striking accents. A white crosshatch on the base gives just enough separation without taking away from what this board is all about.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All mountain

Riding level Intermediate Expert



Mega Death

The Mega Death, to us, feels like a step back to what we remember CAPiTA snowboards looking like. The simple white top deck is decorated with a slight accent that gives away the bottom sheet. Simple, with the instantly recognizable CAPiTA skull, this is beauty in monochrome.

Design

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All mountain

Riding level Expert



Kazu Kokubo Pro

Design

One of the sickest snowboards you could hit the deep on comes from the mind of the legendary Japanese snowboarder. The top and bottom decks separate into his passion for snowboarding — with the mountain range under a blood moon — and his Japanese heritage — with the dragons that are so prevalent in Japanese folklore.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All mountain Powder

Riding level Expert



S.B. Powder Racer

Design

Is anyone else noticing a trend here with CAPiTA saving all its color for the bottom sheet? Is anyone else absolutely loving it? This is business up top, Hawaii Five-o style party underneath, ready to shine through the champagne spray as your buddy snaps your best line of the season.

Specs and performance

Bend Camber

Shape Directional

Terrain Powder

Riding level Intermediate Expert



The Navigator

Design

A combination of the space rocket theme that has shone through the other boards and graphics that reflect the nature of the terrain, this board is designed to navigate. The Navigator flips everything on its head, with a vivid top sheet and a hint of that color on an otherwise monochrome base.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain Powder All mountain

Riding level Intermediate Expert



The Equalizer by Jess Kimura (women’s)

Design

It’s hard to say whether the woman is chasing the owl or the owl is leading the woman, but what’s clear if you look closer is that this woman has serious powers. The owl reappears on the bottom sheet where the huge neon writing reflects underneath a night sky littered with twinkling stars. It’s the little details like this that set CAPiTA apart.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape Directional

Terrain All mountain Powder

Riding level Expert



S.B. Slush Slasher

Design

The Slush Slasher is at the heart of the Springbreak series and shows exactly what the board is about. There’s a choice of four poses for your bikini-clad rollerblader, and perhaps the best thing about this board is that while everything else is in black and white, her sunglasses and rollerblades are accented with the same yellow that highlights the sidewalls and base.

Specs and performance

Bend Camber

Shape Directional

Terrain Powder

Riding level Intermediate Advanced



Birds of a Feather (women’s)

Design

A whole flock of these boards shredding the resort would make a statement. There’s birds, there’s lightning, there’s dark and menacing trees growing out of your snowboard. The balance of grace, energy, and a mean streak tells you everything you need to know about the Birds of a Feather.

Specs and performance

Bend Hybrid camber

Shape True twin

Terrain All mountain

Riding level Intermediate Expert



Editors' Recommendations