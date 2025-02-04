This great camping hack involves. . . bread tags?

When camping, it’s often the smallest, most unexpected items that prove to be the most useful. One tool that’s been overlooked in this fashion is the humble bread tag. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve tossed that little plastic clip that keeps the bread closed in my backpack, but believe it or not, bread tags are pretty useful when it comes to camping. Here are two fantastic ways to use bread tags next time you go camping in the wild.

Camping gear often involves cords and ropes, and oftentimes, these get tangled pretty badly to and from the campsite. A bread tag is a simple yet effective solution to keep all of your cords and tent lines in order while you’re on the go. Just wrap your cord into loops around your hand and secure it all with the bread tag. As long as everything fits inside, this tip can help prevent those frustrating knots that remind you of untangling the Christmas lights.

Next, if you’re a hard-core camper, there’s a fair chance that you’re getting pretty muddy while out on your adventures. Whether you’re hiking or biking, there might come a time when you need to wash your clothes the old-fashioned way, and here’s where the bread tags come in handy. Clothespins can be bulky when you’re trying to pack light, but if you pack a few bread clips instead, you can easily keep your clothing secure while it’s attached to the line. This works best with lightweight fabrics, but this is a handy fix if you need to wash or air out damp socks.

Next time you go camping, give your bread tags a new life. The planet will thank you.