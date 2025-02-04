 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This great camping hack involves. . . bread tags?

Save up some bread tags for your next camping trip

By
Bread tag keeping a bag of bread closed
Francois Lariviere / Shutterstock

When camping, it’s often the smallest, most unexpected items that prove to be the most useful. One tool that’s been overlooked in this fashion is the humble bread tag. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve tossed that little plastic clip that keeps the bread closed in my backpack, but believe it or not, bread tags are pretty useful when it comes to camping. Here are two fantastic ways to use bread tags next time you go camping in the wild.

Camping gear often involves cords and ropes, and oftentimes, these get tangled pretty badly to and from the campsite. A bread tag is a simple yet effective solution to keep all of your cords and tent lines in order while you’re on the go. Just wrap your cord into loops around your hand and secure it all with the bread tag. As long as everything fits inside, this tip can help prevent those frustrating knots that remind you of untangling the Christmas lights.

Recommended Videos

Next, if you’re a hard-core camper, there’s a fair chance that you’re getting pretty muddy while out on your adventures. Whether you’re hiking or biking, there might come a time when you need to wash your clothes the old-fashioned way, and here’s where the bread tags come in handy. Clothespins can be bulky when you’re trying to pack light, but if you pack a few bread clips instead, you can easily keep your clothing secure while it’s attached to the line. This works best with lightweight fabrics, but this is a handy fix if you need to wash or air out damp socks.

Related

Next time you go camping, give your bread tags a new life. The planet will thank you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Camping essentials for beginners: How to tackle the wild with comfort
How to repel the top 5 camping complaints
Learning all the features of your tent can help make sleeping in it more comfortable.

If you're looking to disconnect from your digital life and dip your toes into the world of starlit skies and crackling campfires, camping is a great pastime to get started with. As a camping novice, I thought that the "right way" to camp is to rough it, but there's no shame in trying to make your camping experience more comfortable. Here are some struggles you may encounter while out in the wild, as well as some camping essentials for beginners to help mitigate those challenges.
Catch your z's with a great sleeping system

On my first camping trip, the only thing that kept me from the ground was the bottom of my tent and my sleeping bag. Needless to say, I didn't sleep very well, and in the morning, I complained like the princess and the pea. Most experienced campers prefer to sleep with a bit more cushion, whether that's from a sleeping pad or even an inflatable mattress.

Read more
Why you need a good merino wool base layer
Here's how merino wool fits into your layering system
The best Merino wool clothing is soft, breathable, odor-resistant, and temperature-regulating.

In Nordic regions, they have an old proverb that says: There's no bad weather, only bad clothing. As it turns out, there's actually some truth to the saying! As someone who loves the winter, I've had my fair share of borderline-frostbitten toes, but ever since I discovered the merino wool base layer, I've been able to stay out longer than ever. Here's everything you need to know about merino wool base layers and how to make the most of your gear.

For those unfamiliar with the layering system, a base layer is the innermost part of your gear. Think long underwear and socks. After that, you'll wear an insulating mid-layer followed by a rain or wind-resistant outer shell. Believe it or not, the base layer is the most important layer because of moisture management. Fail to nail this step, and you're probably going to be shivering out there on your bucket list adventure far sooner than you'd like.
What is merino wool, and why do I need it?

Read more
How to replace an AirTag battery: A step-by-step guide
Battery low? Here’s how to give your AirTag new life
man tracking AirTag on phone

Many people swear by Apple’s AirTags (including me) for their simple and reliable way of keeping track of their stuff. You can use an AirTag for your keys, bag, or even your pet’s collar. If it's something that you frequently lose track of, an AirTag will be your best friend. One of the best features is that it uses a user-replaceable battery, so you don't have to worry about buying a whole new tracker when its power runs low. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to replace an AirTag battery so you can get back to tracking without missing a beat.
How do you know when to replace your AirTag battery?

The first sign that your AirTag’s battery might need replacing is when you receive a notification on your iPhone that the battery is low. Apple will send you a notification when the battery is nearing the end of its life.
What you'll need to replace the battery
Before you get started, make sure you have what you’ll need:

Read more