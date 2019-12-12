The Best Ski and Snowboard Helmets for Men

Mountain snow sports are dangerous, there’s no doubt about it. It’s essential that you protect the uppermost part of your body with one of the best ski and snowboard helmets on the market. These hard-shell insurance policies should provide you with the warmth and comfort you need to brave the cold mountain climate and, most importantly, protect your noggin from any serious injuries.

The best ski and snowboard helmets come in a broad range of shapes and sizes and they’re tailored to fit specific needs on the slopes depending on your ski style. If you’re an avid alpine skier, you’re probably going to want something that’s equipped to deliver extra warmth and breathability, while also offering MIPS technology or the Multi-directional Impact Protection System. This tech lowers your risk of concussion by reducing the rotation of your head upon impact.

If you’re a beginner who isn’t sure what kind of helmet to buy or how often you’ll be skiing, there is still a large selection of options that will give you the warmth and safety you need at high elevations without gouging a hole in your wallet. Because of the wide array of options available, choosing a helmet may seem difficult. To save you the stress, we went ahead and did the work for you in order to provide a range of the best ski and snowboard helmets that fit right on your head and fall right within your means.

This option from Smith Optics is the best ski helmet for just about every level of rider. Featuring an updated MIPS design, an exclusive Koroyd design for extra resistance to impact, and an ideal lightweight build, the Smith Optics Vantage is reasonably priced and offers high-end performance for enduring the slopes. It’s also arguably the best-ventilated helmet out there, boasting 21 vent openings for added airflow that can be adjusted to your needs.

Highlights:

MIPS technology and its Koroyd design

Hybrid shell offers an ideal balance between weight, warmth, and breathability

21 vents

Best ski helmet for quality performance, fit, and effectiveness

The Oakley Mod 5 ski helmet is one of our favorites for adventurous mountain riders due to its reliable protection and stark performance details. These features include a modular brim system for anti-fog goggle performance, a hybrid outer shell of reduced impact protection, a magnetic Fid lock buckle allows for one-handed use, with or without gloves, and an adjustable venting system in the rear end of the helmet so you can regulate your temperature with ease. It’s so comfortable, you won’t even know it’s there.

Highlights:

MIPS technology with a hybrid shell for added protection

Easy-to-use buckle and adjustments

adjustable vents

Earpads can hold audio systems

Wildhorn was an easy addition to our list of the best ski helmets simply because it’s a trusty supplier of helmets for the U.S. Ski Team, as well as a proud snow helmet sponsor for four-time Olympian Freestyle Skier, Ashley Caldwell. The helmet offers high-grade lightweight protection and comfort to get you through any adventure, with a few style points to help your shredding stand out on the mountain. Not only does it sport an unparalleled and adjustable ventilation system for complete airflow and temperature regulation, its interior is lined with an ultra-plush fabric that provides maximum comfort and insulation, as well as audio compatibility.

Highlights:

Proud supplier of helmets for the U.S. Ski Team

Lightweight yet strong build for high-profile skiing

Stylish, comfortable, and most importantly, reliable protection

Incredible value

The Giro Range snow helmet checks off every box on the list for the best ski helmets. It’s effective for keeping you warm and protected while sporting a stylish matte silhouette in 26 different color combinations. It’s an adjustable, two-piece, hardshell helmet that conforms to your head shape for added comfort and stability, MIPS technology for safekeeping, extremely warm earmuffs, and Giro has gone as far as integrating pure silver into the fabric lining to provide permanent anti-odor protection so your helmet always stays fresh.

Highlights:

MIPS technology

Adjustable dial for Conform Fit Technology

Custom and adjustable vents

Boasts a fantastic appearance

The OutdoorMaster ski helmet is a perfect grab for beginning skiers, simply because it gets the job done in terms of safety and snugness. Featuring a shock-absorbent hard shell and a fleece-lined interior, this ski helmet will effectively keep your head warm and protect your noggin at an affordable price in case you’re not a season pass tripper. It’s offered in several different colorways and boasts a flexible size adjustment dial to provide a snug fit on all heads and personalities.

Highlights:

ASTM-certified (American Society for Testing and Materials)

Adjustable dial for the perfect fit

14 vents

Best for your budget

