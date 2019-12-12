As with all of your mountain gear, choosing the best ski jacket is a daunting task. It’s extra important that you find a serviceable jacket that can withstand a wide range of weather conditions. You’ll want a jacket that keeps you warm and dry in well below freezing temperatures, offers enhanced breathability during spring ski weather, and boasts the mobility you need to shred without worry.

The different styles of ski jackets each offer their own respective advantages for different conditions and budgets.

Types of ski jackets:

Hardshell: This is the most common ski jacket type you’ll find simply because it covers a lot of ground when it comes to versatility outdoors and resistance to water. Because of their typically bulky build, they also tend to feature breathable details so you can hit the mountain hard without worrying about being too warm.

Without further adieu, here are the best ski jackets for men that are warm enough for subzero temperatures and stylish enough for heading from the slopes to the lodge for drinks with no intermission.

Wantdo’s ski jacket is one of our favorite picks because of its incredible value and efficacy. Not only does it offer versatility between your time on the mountain and ski lodge, but it’s indubitably practical for both. This jacket sports a durable, water-repellent polyester fabric that can also fend off the wind and dries quickly. What we love most is the jacket’s ergonomic design, which provides the elemental protection you need and the comfortable, mobile fit you desire. This jacket simply repels water with the best of them, and at an affordable price.

Features:

Best value, hands down

Offers versatile wearing ability (changing of seasons and environments)

Fuzzy insulation to keep you warm

Two zippered pockets, one waterproof chest pocket, and one interior media pocket

When it comes to full-on water and wind protection at high altitudes, it’s a safe bet to put your money on Moerdeng. Its softshell polyester ski jacket is a perfectly insulated shell that’s specifically designed to endure all of your outdoor snowsports. Its waterproofing is even strong enough to hold up as a rain jacket if need be. Aside from its professional-grade water resistance, the Moerdeng ski jacket features adjustable cuffs and a stretchable glove hole that will help seal in warmth at high elevations, an adjustable storm hood in the event of bad weather conditions, and a snap powder skirt to keep snow and wind from penetrating underneath.

Features:

Multipurpose utility

Fuzzy lining offers stellar heat retention in cold, wet environments

Offered in six stylish colorways (our favorite is the black and white camo print)

Great value for the level of warmth and water resistance provided

Don’t be fooled by the price of the Arc’teryx Beta Ar jacket. This ski jacket from the Canadian outdoor apparel gurus is as good as it gets when it comes to keeping you dry and comfortable on the slopes, and is just the right length for layering with other items if need be. It’s sort of a hybrid between a softshell and hardshell jacket, so it offers more mobility than some of our other options, just not at the expense of its other performance details like breathability. Frankly, its GORE-TEX Pro exterior delivers some of the best waterproof protection you can get. Period.

Features:

GORE-TEX Pro shell for unparalleled water resistance

Lightweight yet durable and highly functional

Easy to pack away when the sun comes out or you head indoors

You get what you pay for (durability, longevity, and utility)

Helly Hansen is as trusted as Tom Hanks. What we mean is that Helly Hansen crafts products that are authentic and likable because they work. The Alpha Lifaloft ski jacket provides the best balance between weight and insulation to ensure nothing holds you back on the slopes. Its four-way stretch fabric supplies the mobility needed during high energy snowsports, while its Lifaloft insulation technology and sealed seams will get you through even the worst of storms. We also love this jacket because it’s equipped with a RECCO Advanced Rescue System that emits a directional radar signal in case you venture off-trail or experience a hard fall.

Features:

Lifaloft tech ensures warmth

Encased in durable water repellency treatment

Two pockets for hands, a ski pass pocket, two chest pockets with Google Shammy, and internal pockets for media and goggles

Detachable, helmet-compatible hood

