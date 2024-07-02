 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

These are the best golf apps to improve your game

Your next birdie is just a download away

By
golfer giving fist pump
MichaelSvoboda from Getty Images Signature / Canva Pro

Gone are the days of relying solely on gut instinct and a well-worn yardage book. Thanks to modern-day tech, golfers can carry a personal caddy, swing coach, and statistician right in their pockets.

Whether you’re an occasional player looking to shave a few strokes off your score or a serious competitor gunning for a lower handicap, the right golf app can make all the difference.

Recommended Videos

We’ve teed up the top contenders in every category, from free basic trackers to advanced paid apps with comprehensive features. Here are our picks for the best golf apps to improve your game.

Best free golf app: Hole19

Hole19: Golf GPS Range Finder
Hole19: Golf GPS Range Finder / Hole19: Golf GPS Range Finder

Hole19 is a full-blown course management system, stat tracker, and social hub for golfers. It has tons of premium features, but we’re impressed with just how many useful tools it packs into the free version.

“Hole19 goes beyond just GPS yardages,” says Steven Athwal, founder and managing director of The Big Phone Store and an avid golfer himself. “It provides detailed information for over 42,000 courses worldwide, real-time shot tracking, live leaderboards, and even AR overlays.”

That means you’re not just getting distances to the green; you’re getting a virtual caddy in your pocket, helping you navigate the course like a pro. Track your shots, compare your scores with friends, and even see the lay of the land with augmented reality.

Pros:

  • Tons of free features, including a social hub where you can connect with fellow golfers, share tips, and trash-talk your rivals
  • More than 42,000 courses worldwide — chances are, yours is covered
  • Keep your phone in your pocket and still get accurate distances when wearing a smartwatch

Cons:

Best paid golf app: Golf Pad

Golf Pad app
Golf Pad GPS Rangefinder / Golf Pad GPS Rangefinder

If you’re looking for a paid app that isn’t going to nickel-and-dime you, the Golf Pad app is a pretty solid option. This app is packed with tools that serious golfers crave: pinpoint GPS distances, in-depth shot tracking, club recommendations based on your personal stats, and advanced analytics that’ll make you feel like a PGA pro.

What’s even better is that the Golf Pad’s premium membership is a steal at just $29.99 a year. That’s less than a round at most decent courses, and you get access to cool features like “Plays Like” distances (adjusted for elevation and weather), smartwatch syncing, and even Strokes Gained analysis — the same kind of data the big tour players use to break down their performance.

Think of it like this: For less than the price of a dozen Pro V1s, you get a virtual caddy, swing coach, and course strategist at your fingertips.

Pros:

  • Features a comprehensive suite of tools for serious golfers, including GPS, shot tracking, club recommendations, and advanced stats
  • The premium subscription is very affordable compared to other golf apps, which can run as high as $200 a year
  • Lets you access data and insights similar to those used by professional golfers to improve their game

Cons:

  • The free version is relatively basic
  • With so many features, it may take some time to get used to navigating the app

Best golf swing analyzer app: 18Birdies

18birdies app
18Birdies: Golf GPS Tracker / 18Birdies: Golf GPS Tracker

18Birdies isn’t just another golf app — it offers everything from swing analysis to GPS yardage and in-depth stats tracking. But it’s the swing analysis that really caught our eye (and the attention of seasoned golfers like Brett Hershman).

“18Birdies tracks long-term stats and trends like putting performance, up-and-down percentages, fairways hit, and where my misses typically end up,” 27-year golf veteran and founder at Hershman Consulting Group, Brett Hershman, tells The Manual. “It even shows me which side I tend to miss on.”

But the real game-changer is the app’s AI swing analysis tool. It doesn’t just record your swing; it studies every movement, every angle, and every nuance. Then, it crafts a personalized lesson plan to help you groove a perfect swing. “It’s incredibly helpful for monitoring swing changes, identifying issues, and figuring out how to fix them,” Hershman adds.

With 18Birdies, you’re not just guessing how to improve – you’re getting data-driven feedback that’ll take your game to the next level.

Pros:

  • AI-powered feedback on swing mechanics
  • In-depth stats tracking to monitor progress over time, from your GIR to your scrambling percentage
  • GPS functionality for precise yardages
  • Available for Android and iOS users

Cons:

Best golf handicap app: TheGrint

TheGrint: Handicap & Scorecard
TheGrint: Handicap & Scorecard / TheGrint: Handicap & Scorecard

If you and your buddies are the type who turn every round into a friendly (or not-so-friendly) competition, TheGrint is the app you want in your pocket. It’s basically a scorekeeper, referee, and trash-talk enabler all rolled into one.

TheGrint streamlines the whole process of tracking and managing handicaps, setting up tournaments, and engaging in some healthy (or maybe not-so-healthy) rivalries with your fellow golfers. It calculates and maintains your official USGA Handicap Index, so you know exactly where you stand against your competitors (and every other golfer out there).

With over 40,000 mapped golf courses worldwide, you’ll always have accurate distances and layouts at your fingertips. Plus, the handy scorecard picture service lets you snap a photo of your scorecard and have TheGrint transcribe it for you — no more tedious manual entry! And when you’re back in the clubhouse (or the office, let’s be real), you can easily access your stats and analyze your performance on TheGrint’s desktop platform.

Pros:

  • Keeps your official USGA Handicap Index up-to-date and accurate
  • Track your progress, identify weaknesses, and make data-driven decisions to improve your game
  • Upload a picture of your scorecard and let TheGrint transcribe it for you
  • Access your stats and data on both your phone and computer

Cons:

  • The scorecard transcription feature may not be 100% accurate, so it’s always good to double-check
  • Some features require a paid subscription

Best golf GPS app: Golfshot

Golfshot Golf GPS Range Finder
Golfshot Golf GPS Range Finder / Golfshot Golf GPS Range Finder

If you prioritize accurate distances and seamless course navigation above all else, Golfshot is your go-to app. This veteran of the golf app world has refined its GPS capabilities to a tee (pun intended), offering a user-friendly experience that’ll have you feeling like a seasoned caddy is by your side, even if you’re the most tech-averse golfer on the planet.

Golfshot’s database features more than 45,000 courses worldwide, so you’ll have access to accurate distances and detailed maps no matter where your next round takes you. It also offers additional features like 3D flyovers that give you a bird’s eye view of each hole, real-time distances to hazards so you can strategize your shots, and an augmented reality feature called Golfscape AR that lets you visualize the course in a whole new dimension.

It also offers digital scorekeeping, shot tracking, and even swing analysis (though it might not be as in-depth as dedicated swing analyzer apps).

Pros:

  • Access to over 45,000 courses worldwide with precise distances to greens, hazards, and targets
  • 3D flyovers and the unique Golfscape AR feature provide unparalleled views of the course
  • Track your shots and gather valuable data on your game without manually inputting information
  • Get data-driven insights on your swing mechanics with every shot you take

Cons:

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
This is the absolute best time to visit Yellowstone
Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park Ledain via Pixabay / Pixabay

Yellowstone National Park offers breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and unique geothermal features—perfect for this year's summer trip. While each season brings its own charm to this iconic park, June stands out as an ideal time to visit. As we transition to summer, Yellowstone comes alive with vibrant wildlife and milder weather, making it the perfect month for an unforgettable adventure.
When is peak season at Yellowstone National Park?

Read more
What is the hardest golf course in the world?
What is the hardest golf course in the world that would test even the most skilled professional?
A view of a golf course without anyone playing.

You'll get to a point in your golf game when you might get tired of your usual local course. Maybe you want to show off your swing on a more difficult green. Perhaps you are just one of those pain equals progress kind of athletes. What is the hardest golf course in the world if you think it's time to test your skills, both physically and mentally? If you want to see if the toughest golf courses would challenge you, here are the greens to take your clubs.
The hardest courses outside the United States

Royal County Down, North Ireland
The Royal County Down in North Ireland should be first on your list when you take your irons overseas. The terrain is as harsh as it is gorgeous, with even the tiniest mistake costing you. The majestic yellow gorse and mesmerizing purple heather will suck you in while sending your ball on a journey where you will never find it. Seriously — if you've never played there, you get a local caddy to set you on the right path and keep track of the balls.

Read more
How to turn your backyard into a wildlife-friendly sanctuary
Tips to create a serene backyard
Backyard wildlife sanctuary bird feeder

For most of us, relaxing in the backyard only requires a couple of lounge chairs, a grill, and your best cooler full of lawnmower beers. However, abundant wildlife can add a whole new experience of fulfillment and practicality to your outdoor space. Whether you live in a fifth-story apartment with a fire escape "balcony" or on a 10-acre ranch, these tips can help level up your backyard, deck, or patio into a wildlife sanctuary.
Tips to create your own wildlife-friendly oasis

Feed the birds
One of the best methods to bolster the wildlife population in your backyard is to feed the birds. Setting up even one bird feeder with a broad-use seed that wins over a variety of species is a good start. If you have the room, multiple feeders (including hummingbird feeders) with a range of seeds and feed are even better. Large bags of seeds are inexpensive and readily available at most pet shops and farm supply stores.
Keep the birds clean, too
Birdbaths might remind you of Nana’s house. They are, however, an essential part of building a wildlife-friendly backyard sanctuary. Birds love and need natural spots for drinking and bathing. Adding a handful of pebbles or rocks to the bottom also infuses the water with essential minerals and encourages butterflies to gather as well. Be sure to hose out the bath every few days to stave off mold and bacteria buildup.
Don’t love your lawn to death
Keeping your lawn properly maintained is important, but over-manicuring and adding too many fertilizers can discourage wildlife. Mowing and trimming your grass like a golf course might keep your neighbors happy. For wildlife, however, variety plays a huge role. Tidying up the grass near the center provides a place for birds and small mammals like foxes and badgers to forage. Consider leaving the edges longer to give invertebrates a place to shelter and hide. Replacing hard-to-maintain greenery with native trees, shrubs, and flowers is a great way to provide natural variety to your backyard. It also minimizes maintenance and attracts more wildlife.
Let the trees be
It’s tempting to want to tidy up your yard of dead or dying trees. If they’re not posing a danger, however, consider letting them be. All trees -- even dead ones -- can serve as new nesting places for birds. Tree hollows also provide safe spaces for ground animals to burrow, hide, and escape from predators.
Put out the bat signal
Thanks mostly to horror movies, bats have suffered a serious social stigma. In reality, they’re mostly harmless to humans. What’s more, they’re excellent natural exterminators. Working mainly at night, they can rid your backyard of massive amounts of insects, especially mosquitoes and agricultural pests. Small wooden bat houses are cheap, easy to install, and readily available on Amazon.
Welcome new toad tenants
Like bats, toads also make great garden tenants. They prey on insects, snails, and slugs -- up to 10,000 in a single season. Relying on toads to maintain your backyard pest population minimizes the need for artificial pesticides and other nasty chemicals. Attract more toads by installing toad houses -- basically any small, damp, enclosed space. These can be as simple as a rock pile covered with fallen leaves. An old, chipped planter or clay pot works great too. Flip it over, prop it up on a stone or brick, and leave it in an out-of-the-way area of your backyard. Just be sure any chips are wide enough for your new toad residents to use as a door.
Build a pond
For most of us, building a private pond is a luxury. If you have space and ability, however, a pond can be a great asset to your backyard ecosystem. It provides diversity and helps balance the variety and types of species likely to gather in your outdoor space.
Corral your cats
Cats can wreak havoc on your backyard sanctuary. Most house cats are adept hunters, which means they’re likely to scare off or eat birds, frogs, and small mammals. If at all possible, keep your house cats inside. It’s better for your backyard and better for your feline’s overall health, too.
More tips

Read more