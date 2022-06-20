The Best Collapsible Kayaks to Take Out on the Water

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Collapsible kayaks solve the problem of storage space, as they are able to quickly break down into something compact and transportable. This creates space in your garage, simplifies travel with your watercraft, and makes easy portage next to the waterfront.

There are a number of collapsible kayaks on the market, however, and it can be difficult to find the best fit. Some are costly, some are better for roof racks, and others are better for certain bodies of water. Find exceptional performance and versatility in the water along with ease and affordability on land with The Manual’s guide to the best collapsible kayaks currently available on the market.

Oru Kayaks

Oru features an innovative, easily foldable fleet designed with freedom and joy on the water. Oru kayaks are some of the most lightweight and versatile folding kayaks on the market. Oru kayaks are packable and compact without compromising on durability or performance. They feature double-layered hulls that are puncture and scratch resistant. This supplements a range of adjustable amenities, like a spacious cockpit and adjustable foot and backrests.

Made from a single sheet of reinforced plastic, Oru kayaks are inspired by origami, and the body can be assembled in 3 to 4 minutes. These watercraft weigh as little as 18 pounds and can fold into a box the size of a suitcase.

All Oru kayaks are easy to pack, store, transport, and assemble with six models available designed for different conditions. Three open cockpit models are stable and beginner-friendly, built for navigating flat water. Three upgrade models are fashioned for rougher water and one for family cruising.

Pakayak Bluefin 142

Like a nesting Russian Doll, the Pakayak sea kayak folds within itself into a carry-friendly package. On the water, however, this model does little to stand out from standard, recreational kayaks.

Pakayak takes pride in its innovative design, crafting boats with the same processes as its non-foldable kin. What that means is high-end, traditional performance in a transportable package. Suitable for experienced paddlers, the Bluefin 142 folding kayak features a lean and long hull that tracks water well in most conditions.

The carry handles make this folding kayak quite easy to transport. Pakayak folding kayaks can be assembled in just 3 minutes by unpacking and attaching each section. Each of the Bluefin’s five sections snaps together with tongue-and-groove holds, and the craft is reinforced with multiple stainless steel clamps. A silicone gasket inside the kayak keeps it watertight. Two bungee systems, two storage compartments, and a larger cockpit offer loads of space.

Pakayak’s quality is reflected in its price. If you don’t mind shelling out for a long-lasting, upright boat, Pakayak is the way to go.

MyCanoe Duo

If your adventure includes a crew mate, MyCanoe offers the Duo, which is the perfect origami boat for paired watersport adventures. The award-winning, lightweight, safety-certified, and patented design folds into a 14.5-foot canoe in less than 5 minutes.

It stores in your closet and fits in most small sedans and is easy for two people to carry with their gear. At 43 pounds, the Duo is a hefty boat, but because of its size and strength, the vessel can hold up to 480 pounds inside its durable, 5 mm double-layer custom polypropylene shell.

Upgrades are available as well, which includes an optional stabilizer kit that keeps the boat stable while you stand and fish. The Duo can also be fitted with rod holders if you choose to sit. For further fun, this baby even converts into a sailboat.

Tucktec Foldable Kayaks

Since 2018, Tucktec’s offered some of the most durable and affordable origami kayaks on the market. Its roll design folds into a compact, carryable, cannoli-shaped bun when packed away.

The Tucktec is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a recreational and easy-to-use folding kayak. It’s relatively quick to set up, and once mastered, you can set it up in about 3 minutes. There are no tools and only six clamps required to set up the 10-foot craft.

The Tucktec features a hard plastic shell and a wide design that helps stabilize the kayak when on the water. While not the best water performer, this Tucktec kayak works best on chill lake waters and in calm streams. It tracks straight and is light on the water, making it a perfect boat for beginners.

Rated for thousands of refolds, Tucktek folding kayaks even exceed U.S. Coast Guard safety and manufacturing requirements. Each kayak comes with a USCG manufacturer certificate.

Trak Kayaks 2.0 – Portable Performance Kayak

This baby is expensive, especially compared to the Tucktec. But if you’re in the market for a high-quality performance ship, this monster is your bag. The Trak 2.0 "Ultimate Touring Kayak" is a seaworthy, 16-foot portable sea kayak that can carry you on virtually any water.

For over 15 years, Trak has designed and developed innovative kayaks. The Performance Kayak is its sea-worthy entry, a 48-pound ship designed with durability and long-distance performance in mind. Its V-shape cuts through hard waves and slices with a 22.5-inch beam.

This kayak boasts military-grade polyurethane fabric construction that couples with a high-tech aerospace aluminum frame to create a rigid monster. Packable and compact enough to carry on planes, trains, and automobiles, Trak’s Portable Performance packs or unpacks in about 10 minutes.

Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak

Being in the business for over a decade has given Advanced Elements an opportunity to develop a vast array of collapsible craft. Patented designs have evolved the way that inflatable kayaks perform on the water with the company’s kayaks delivering some of the best in durability, portability, and performance. Especially with AdvancedFrame.

The AdvancedFrame is a hybrid folding/inflatable craft of sorts, combining the advantages of each kayak into one versatile product. Built for two, this is arguably the most multipurpose kayak on the market. Whether you’re a recreational kayaker paddling calm waters, an angler angling for a versatile fishing machine, or a paddler who likes adventurous trips across varied waters, this kayak fits a lot of folks.

At 52 pounds, the craft is not the easiest to carry, but this comes with the advantage of a massive 550-pound capacity.

Sea Eagle Razorlite 393rl

Sea Eagle's Razorlite 393rl is an original inflatable that lives up to its raptor name. It's constructed from drop stitch material that competes for durability with even the most rugged hard-hulled kayaks. The material allows the Razorlite to inflate to an elevated PSI, providing firm stability. The Sea Eagle also soars across the water with its rigid bow and stern molds that help cut through the waves.

The Sea Eagle weighs in at only 35 pounds, but it can hold up to 500 pounds. This kayak offers an excellent combination of performance, comfort, and portability, and you can assemble it in just 10 minutes. This is buttressed by the light, AB40 paddle, a tall back seat, an adjustable FlexBrace footrest, an included backpack, and a high-pressure pump.

At a mid-range price level, the Sea Eagle is a great option to get you on the water.

Dreaming of the water now that you’ve explored the easy-access options? Don’t wait, tis’ the season to get you outdoors on the water, and supplies may not last long, especially in the current environment.

