Cyber Monday Will Have the Best Deals on Outdoor Gear

black friday 2019 outdoor deals

It’s that time of the year — no, not Thanksgiving, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means some of your favorite brands and gear stores all have huge sales right now. We’re talking REI, Backcountry, Columbia Sportswear, The North Face, and more. We’re rounding up the best of these Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals to help you get the most out of your next trip. We’ll be focusing on sitewide sales from top retailers but we’ll also highlight discounts on outdoor essentials such as tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp cookware, water filtration systems, and much more.

Outdoor activities should not be expensive hobbies. There are high price tags on high-quality gear, but sales like these mean you can stockpile new goodies without emptying the bank account. Do you want to camp more in the backcountry? Check out deals on backpacking gear. Is there an adventure on your bucket list? Start thinking about what you’ll need and take advantage of these discounts.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Outdoor Gear

Backcountry

Up to 50% off
Expires soon
During Cyber Week, Backcountry is discounting apparel and equipment essentials from brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, Sorel, and more.
Buy at Backcountry

Columbia

Up to 50% off
Expires soon
Columbia, one of our favorite brands in the outdoor business, is discounting almost the entire site and offering 50% off select products that are already pretty cheap.
Buy at Columbia Sportswear

Cabela's

Up to 60% Off
Expires soon
Cabela's has deals on everything from footwear and apparel to game processing equipment and rods and reels.
Buy at Cabela's

Biolite Energy Bundle+

$285 $455
Expires soon
Biolite is offering everything you need to illuminate your campsite and feed your crew while remaining off-grid with this solar-powered bundle.
Buy at Biolite

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 2-Person 3-Season Tent

$300 $400
Expires soon
Big Agnes makes some of the best backpacking tents and this one is the absolute lightest dual-door option from the brand.
Buy at Backcountry

Biolite FirePit Complete Kit

$242 $330
Expires soon
Imagine having a portable fire pit that you can use while camping, tailgating, or just hanging out in the backyard. Now make that a reality with Biolite's sale.
Buy at Biolite

Garmin inReach Mini 2-Way Satellite Communicator

$275 $350
Expires soon
This is one of the smallest, lightest, most full-featured two-way satellite communicators on the market. SOS beacon activation, location sharing, and texting are all available.
Buy at REI

Marmot Limelight 2-Person 3-Season Tent

$174 $249
Expires soon
We love the Limelight because it offers a little more heads space than similar tents on the market. It is lightweight, but it would still be a better camping tent than backpacking tent.
Buy at Backcountry

Marmot Trestles 0 Sleeping Bag

$97 $160
Expires soon
This sleeping bag is small and lightweight enough for backpacking trips but tough enough to handle 0-degree weather.
Buy at Backcountry

REI

Up to 50% off
Expires soon
REI asked you to #OptOutside for Black Friday, but now it's time to shop online for the best deals from one of the best outdoor gear retailers.
Buy at REI

Black Diamond

25% off
Expires soon
Climbing gear, camping essentials, and more from Black Diamond is discounted through Backcountry right now.
Buy at Backcountry

What to Know Cyber Monday 2019

The majority of the action will happen on Cyber Monday, December 2. However, several retailers will still offer deals through Cyber Week, which runs from Tuesday, December 3 through the following weekend.

Huge shoutout to REI, one of our favorite retailers. Since 2015, the nationwide co-op has been asking Americans to #OptOutside rather than give in to the seduction of Black Friday. This year, however, REI is stepping it up by hosting several environmental clean-up events across the country and offering DIY kits so folks can host their own. Because let’s face it: We create too much trash and the outdoors are suffering because of it.

We wholeheartedly agree with the philosophy and initiative. You didn’t see any deals from REI on Black Friday, however, the retailer has a bunch of discounts in-store and online for Cyber Week.

If you want to stay up-to-date on even more Black Friday deals, check out the best sales on men’s clothing and other goodies.

