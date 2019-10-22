Where to Find the Best Black Friday Deals on Men’s Clothing

Look, nobody is a fan of Black Friday in real life. Who wants to spend Thanksgiving weekend at the store fighting hordes of mindless shoppers?

But we’re big fans of Black Friday on the couch. Rather than head to the mall, we encourage you to sit back, relax, enjoy your post-Turkey Day laziness, grab your computer, and peruse all the deals online. To help you with your search, we’ll be rounding up the best Black Friday deals on men’s clothing. We’re anticipating huge sales from retailers like Nordstrom and Macy’s as well as your favorite brands — think Nike, Adidas, and many others. We’re talking sweet discounts on activewear, sneakers, grooming goods, office-worthy clothes, weekend-ready outfits, and more.

Best Black Friday Days on Men’s Clothing

So where do you find these deals? Right here, of course. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates on the best sales. We’ll be scouring the internet so you don’t have to. There will be some can’t-miss discounts to check out before Thanksgiving, but we anticipate the bulk of deals to drop on Black Friday and continue through Cyber Monday. That’s four straight days of online shopping ahead of the holidays — the perfect time to treat yourself to a gift before you have to load up on presents for the friends and fam.

What to Know About Black Friday 2019

Thanksgiving falls later in November this year. We’ll see deals start rolling in on Turkey Day, but the majority of the action will happen on Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. Retailers will typically increase the discounts for online shoppers on Cyber Monday — especially on footwear and apparel — but that doesn’t mean that the weekend will be barren. If you had to pick specific times to check in, though, we would definitely suggest Friday and Monday.

Pretty much everyone participates in Black Friday now, which can make the shopping landscape a bit daunting. Don’t worry, though — we’ll only highlight the best of the best here.

The Manual may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

