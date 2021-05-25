The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Charcoal. The substance that turns your teeth black while brushing and your steak medium-well by grilling. Pretty crazy, right? Actually, those two charcoals are slightly different. Activated charcoal — the charcoal used for health purposes — is the type we want to focus on. Aside from leaving your teeth pearly white, activated charcoal also is great at stripping away dirt from your skin and hair.

Whether you’ve been exposed to charcoal grooming products or not, there are picks out there for every kind of use. Shampoos, conditioners, face washes, face masks, body washes, the list goes on. Fortunately, we rolled up our sleeves and sifted through the vast selection of choices out there to give you a better idea of how to add activated charcoal to your grooming routine. Enjoy!

Best Body Wash: Every Man Jack Activated Charcoal Body Wash

Every Man Jack knocks it out of the park with this activated charcoal body wash. They add ingredients like salicylic acid to control breakouts, and aloe and tea tree oils to replenish and refresh the skin. Eliminating dirt, fighting blemishes, and moisturizing like there’s no tomorrow, this is your do-it-all body wash.

Check this out! Use our code MANUAL at checkout to receive 20% off all activated charcoal products. The offer excludes the Modern Man’s Kit — it’s already discounted!

Best Face Cleanser: Lumin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser

Lumin’s Charcoal Cleanser unclogs pores and removes dead skin cells so well tht we recommend using it at all times of the day. Whether it be during your morning shower or before bed — or post-workout at the gym — this is an easy face wash to add to your repertoire.

Best Face Mask: Le Labo Face Mask

Known for its in-house fragrances, Le Lebo also offers several knockout grooming products. This charcoal face mask is free of parabens and vegan-friendly. Apply a thin layer and let the detox set in for no longer than 10 minutes — you’ll feel moisturized and refreshed immediately.

Best Charcoal Bar: Baxter of California Charcoal Bar

Baxter makes a trustworthy deep cleaning and detoxifying bar packed full of top dirt-removing ingredients: activated charcoal, bentonite clays, and kaolin. Oh, and they’ve blended the bar with smoked wood and hemp grass to invoke a fresh masculine scent.

Best for the Gym: Art of Sport Activated Charcoal Body Bar

Grooming products can disappear quickly when you’re on a workout regimen. Luckily, Art of Sport makes an activated charcoal bar soap that tackles dirt and sweat while adding moisturizing shea butter and tea tree oils. They also come in a wallet-friendly 2-pack, so you can keep one at your crib and carry the other in your gym bag.

Best Shampoo: OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo

When it comes to charcoal shampoo, you want one that sucks away dirt without stripping any of your hair’s natural oils. OGX has always made great, affordable hair products, and that’s why we know this coconut charcoal and kaolin clay detox will get the job done. Your mane will have a nice full shine to it after application; just make sure you remember to brush it.

More Great Charcoal Grooming Products

Oars + Alps Blue Charcoal Bar Soap

Oars + Alps makes an affordable, charcoal bar that pulls dirt and sweat away to leave your skin clear and blemish-free. Other ingredients include volcanic sand to gently buff and exfoliate, as well as blue-green algae and witch hazel extract to balance the skin and reduce excess oil.

Voodoo Activated Charcoal Shampoo Bar

Shampoo bars are efficient and environmentally friendly. Voodoo Black’s bar is packed with the equivalent of 27 fluid ounces of liquid shampoo, and it’s made free of sulfates, silicone, and parabens. Plus, we’ll let you in on a little secret about shampoo bars; they’re travel friendly.

Kiehl’s Age Defender Dual-Action Exfoliating Cleanser

Made with charcoal and Moroccan Lava Clay, Kiehl’s created this 2-in-1 to pull away dirt and oil while reducing fine lines and improving skin texture. The cleanser can be used as a daily face wash, or as a face mask — simply apply and let the cleanser dry for 5 minutes when choosing the latter.

Shea Moisture African Black Soap Charcoal Shampoo

Shea Moisture’s African Black Soap products are for those who take moisturizing seriously. Their Charcoal Shampoo is held to the same high standards. Your hair and scalp will be left feeling refreshed after it rigorously cleans dirt away.

Dove Men Charcoal + Clay Shampoo

Dove Men makes an easy go-to charcoal shampoo. Made with 90% naturally derived ingredients and loaded with plant-based cleansers, you get a sustainable shampoo that purifies and enriches. It’s a win-win.

