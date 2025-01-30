 Skip to main content
Raise a glass to the Year of the Snake with these cognac cocktails

These classy cocktails welcome a year of fortune and prosperity

By
Rémy Martin
Rémy Martin

With the arrival of lunar new year, we’ve entered a new period: this is the Year of the Snake. In celebration, cognac brand Rémy Martin has worked with Chinese artist Huang Yuxing who has created a beautiful, colorful artwork called Majestic Serpentine to welcome the new year. The painting is featured in the Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing gift collection including bottles and gift boxes.

There is also a pair of cocktails to celebrate the season, using cognac to create celebratory drinks influenced by the artwork and by the symbol of the snake, which stands for good fortune and longevity. The pair includes one simple but fancy way to enjoy your fine cognacs, adding just a squeeze of orange zest and a fun sprinkling of edible gold, and a Paper Plane-inspired cocktail which uses cognac, amaro, aperol, and lemon juice for a cognac-themed twist on the beloved modern cocktail classic.

The XO FU DAO

Rémy Martin

Ingredients:

  • 1¾ oz Rémy Martin XO
  • 1 big clear ice cube
  • Orange zest
  • Edible gold flakes

Method:

  1. In a rocks glass, pour Rémy Martin XO over a clear ice cube.
  2. Add a sprinkle of edible gold flakes.
  3. Express the orange zest over the glass between your thumb and finger while setting the zest alight.

The Mile High

Rémy Martin

Ingredients:

  • ⅔ oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
  • ⅔ oz Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
  • ⅔ oz Aperol
  • ⅔ oz Lemon juice
  • Small decorative paper plane

Method:

  1. Pour the ingredients into a shaker, top up with ice and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain twice into a chilled coupe glass and serve with a small decorative paper plane.

