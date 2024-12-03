Woodford Reserve is collaborating to launch a whiskey chocolate bar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Compartés x Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Chocolate bar Where can I buy it?

For most of us, stocking stuffers consist of random trinkets, novelty socks, toiletries, lip balm, and lottery tickets. Because of this, they aren’t the most exciting part of the holiday season. That said, we didn’t think the perfect stocking stuffer existed until we realized that Woodford Reserve was collaborating with a well-known chocolatier to launch whiskey chocolate bars.

Woodford Reserve teamed up with award-winning Los Angeles-based gourmet chocolate brand Compartés to launch a limited-edition chocolate bar just in time for the holiday season.

Compartés x Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Chocolate bar

This limited-edition chocolate bar doesn’t just taste like Woodford Reserve Bourbon; it was actually infused with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon. It also has slight orange flavors, making it the candy bar equivalent of an Old Fashioned cocktail.

We can thank Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and Compartés chocolatier Jonathan Grahm for this exciting seasonal treat, which features flavors like vanilla beans, caramel candy, butterscotch, and more.

“The marriage of Double Oaked Bourbon, with its sweet flavor profile, and dark chocolate are a perfect pairing,” McCall said in a press release. This is a delightful gift for the holidays.”

“Woodford Reserve’s flavors pair perfectly with our chocolate, so partnering again was a very easy decision,” Grahm said in a press release. “I truly believe there’s no bourbon and chocolate more in sync than the rich, complex notes of Double Oaked Bourbon and the ultra-luxurious flavors of Compartés.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to buy this limited-edition candy bar for yourself or to add to a whiskey-loving friend or family member’s stocking, it can be purchased at select retailers, at the Woodford Reserve Distillery, and the distillery’s website for the price of $9.95.

