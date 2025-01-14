Try this wintery alternative to the classic summer Aperol Spritz

Table of Contents Table of Contents Winter Aperol Spritz Peppermint Carajillo

The Aperol Spritz is the drink of the summer, thanks to its sweet and bitter flavors, its jolly orange color, and its light and sparkling texture. But spritzes needn’t only be a summer indulgence. With some tweaks, you can make a winter-inspired spritz that keeps the essential character of the summer version but adds some depth and coziness for the colder months.

The team at BevMo! by Gopuff have put together a winter Aperol Spritz recipe that keeps the usual ingredients of prosecco, Aperol, and sparkling water in the preferred 3:2:1 ratio. But it also adds in a wintery note with the addition of cranberry juice, which gives a tart note to the flavor and a deeper hue to the drink. It finishes off the winter mood by using a sprig of rosemary as well as an orange slice for the garnish, giving a lush, herbal scent every time you go to take a sip.

Though if you’re in the mood for a winter version of another popular drink, the Espresso Martini, then you’re also in luck as the team has offered its take on this too, with a Peppermint Carajillo.

Winter Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 oz Prosecco

2 oz Aperol/Vita Vera Aperitivo

1 oz San Pellegrino

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Sprig of rosemary

Method:

Pour aperol, prosecco, San Pelogrina and cranberry juice in a glass with ice. Add in an orange wedge and a twist. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Peppermint Carajillo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Espresso

2 oz Licor 43

1 oz Peppermint Schnapps or Smirnoff Peppermint

Ice

Crushed Peppermint

Method: