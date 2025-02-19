 Skip to main content
The drink of the summer: White Port & Tonic

These Portugese classic is ready for its international debut

By
Taylor Fladgate Chip Dry White Port & Tonic
Taylor Fladgate

Though winter is still in full swing, let’s take some joy in looking ahead to summer — and what we might all be drinking in a few months’ time. One drink that’s up on professional radars for 2025 is the White Port and Tonic, the unofficial drink of Porto and a low-abv sipper that’s big on flavor and refreshingly casual.

I’m personally delighted about this development, as I spent a very happy summer in Porto a few years ago, enjoying the excellent food and drink there as well as the gorgeous ocean views. Something I appreciated about the culture there was that port was absolutely not a stuffy, elite, or terribly expensive drink. Rather it was something to casually sip after finishing a pizza, or something to share with friends sat on a wall overlooking the city. Certainly, more aged and pricey ports are available — and are interesting to drink in their own right — but port can also be something relaxed and informal.

The combination of port and tonic might not seem obvious, but with the sweetness of the port and the bitterness of the tonic, it produces a lovely, balanced drink that’s easy to sip. It’s not dissimilar to the Aperol Spritz, beloved it drink of summers past, so if you enjoyed that but are looking for something new to try this summer, then I’d recommend giving this a go.

White Port & Tonic

Taylor Fladgate

Recipe from bartender Nuno Santos at Angel’s Share at the WOW Cultural District in Porto

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Using a wine glass filled with ice, pour 1/3 White Port and top with 2/3 tonic water
  2. Garnish with mint leaves that you lightly slap to release the aromatics before adding to the glass
  3. Add a small wedge of lime

