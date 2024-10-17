 Skip to main content
The White Elephant is a sweet and creamy coffee cocktail treat

Fans of a White Russian will enjoy this sweet creamy drink

By
white elephant cocktail recipe
Lo-Fi Aperitifs

Here’s a drink that will appeal to fans of the White Russian and other creamy cocktails: a White Elephant. While the classic White Russian recipe uses vodka, coffee, liqueur, and heavy cream to create a rich, creamy drink that’s like a boozy milkshake, this version is dairy-free and so could be a great alternative for vegans or for those who love the flavors of coconut.

That’s because it’s made with coconut cream, which is naturally creamy but doesn’t contain dairy, and is mixed with cold brew coffee to add some balancing bitterness and pep. But instead of vodka, this drink uses sweet vermouth. It’s a smart substitution as sweet vermouth can have flavors of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla, making it a natural fit for this kind of sweet desert drink.

This recipe comes from Lo-Fi Aperitifs, a San Fransisco-based brand which has its own line of vermouths including a sweet vermouth that’s perfect for this recipe with its spice and cocoa flavors and a creamy finish. This would be the ideal recipe to kick back with on a Friday night and to dream of distant tropical shores will the weather outside turns colder and darker. You’ll want to shake the ingredients very hard to encourage the coconut cream to break up and become well mixed and light.

How to make a White Elephant

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake hard with ice. Strain into glass and garnish with coconut flakes.

