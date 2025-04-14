 Skip to main content
Sespe Creek Distillery thinks the time is right for unaged whiskey

Warbringer Big Cockerel Aguardiente is the unaged whiskey for Scotch fans

By
Sespe Creek Distilling
Sespe Creek Distilling

If you’ve never heard of Sespe Creek Distilling, you should know one important thing about the Oxnard, California-based distillery. Last year, it hired famed Scotch whisky distiller John Campbell as its Master Distiller. This should let you know that this brand isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of what is expected. Its newest push of the proverbial whiskey-drenched envelope is the launch of Warbringer Big Cockerel Aguardiente.

Warbringer Big Cockerel Aguardiente

Sespe Creek Distilling
Sespe Creek Distilling

The first whiskey released by the brand under Campbell, Warbringer Big Cockerel Aguardiente, is an unaged whiskey made with a mash bill of 60% mesquite-smoked corn, 15% fire-toasted corn, and 25% malted rye. Distilled two times in copper stills, the name Aguardiente roughly translates to “fiery water.”

According to the brand, this surprisingly complex whiskey begins with a nose of toasted pumpkin seeds, graham crackers, and mesquite smoke. The palate is a mix of molé, mezcal, mesquite-grilled chicken, and sweet potato. The finish is long, lingering, and dry and ends with notes of smoked peanut brittle and flan.

“Having the freedom to innovate was very important to me – and I knew Sespe Creek was different,” says Campbell.

“For my first release, it was clear that I had to strip back what I knew, and start from the foundations up. Big Cockerel Aqaudente is just that, the first spirit of my tenure – and where better to start than at the very beginning of what’s required to make good whiskey? Linking into local heritage with this liquid is something that we are very proud to be able to do. Big Cockerel is a bold drink, and I’m excited to share it with everyone. This is just the beginning at Sespe Creek, there is so much more to come.”

Where can I buy it?

Sespe Creek Distilling
Sespe Creek Distilling

Warbringer Big Cockerel Aguardiente will be available this month at select retailers in California and the distillery’s website for the suggested retail price of $35 for a 750ml bottle.

