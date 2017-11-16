Our Ultimate Thanksgiving Cocktails List

With Thanksgiving being a time for coming together, nothing helps grease the rails of awkward political talk than booze. Between bites of turkey, stuffing, and pie — the one your aunt swears she made but you know came from Publix — it’ll be important to make sure that you’ve got plenty of cocktails ready to go. Whether you want something before, during, or after (or at all times) we’ve got you covered with the ultimate Thanksgiving cocktails list.

Forbidden Fruit

(Created by Tim Herlihy, Tullamore D.E.W. Ambassador)

5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask

1 part Aperol

1 dash orange bitters

Apple to garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.

Sweet Potato Flip

(Created by Josh Hunt, The Waterboy, Sacramento)

2 oz Corbin Cash Sweet Potato Liqueur

0.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao (or other orange liqueur, such as Destillairé)

0.5 oz maple syrup

1 egg

Cinnamon stick and grated nutmeg to garnish

Method: Add all the ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously without ice. Open the shaker, fill with ice, and shake again. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick and grated nutmeg.

Eximo Arista

2 parts Facundo Eximo Rum

0.25 part Benedictine

0.75 part fresh lime juice

0.25 part simple syrup

Lime to garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Rum Walnut Alexander

(Created by Jonathan B Howard, The Henley, Nashville)

1 oz Bacardi 8 year

1 oz Don Ciccio & Figli Nocino

1 oz heavy cream

Shaved nutmeg to garnish

Method: Shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Top with shaved nutmeg.

Autumn Smash

(Created by Aisha Sharpe, Brand Manager, VDKA 6100)

2 oz VDKA 6100

5 oz Fuji apple juice

0.75 oz maple syrup

0.5 oz lemon juice

1 fig, muddled

3 leaves Thai basil

Method: Muddle the fig and basil. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake, strain over fresh ice, and garnish with a Thai basil sprig and half a fig.

The Turkey Leg

750 ml Wild Turkey 81

750 ml dry sparkling wine, chilled

13 oz fresh lemon juice

13 oz simple syrup

13 oz spiced cranberry puree

10 dashes angostura bitters

1 qt ice cubes

Fresh cranberries

Fresh thyme

Orange twist

Method: Shake the spiced cranberry puree with the lemon juice, simple syrup, and ice cubes. Strain into a punch bowl. Add bourbon, angostura bitters, sparkling wine, and ice into the punch bowl. Stir until the ice has melted completely. Serve over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh cranberries, fresh cinnamon stick, and an orange twist.

Knob Creek Orchard

(Created by Kyle Davidson, Chicago)

2 parts Knob Creek Bourbon

0.5 part simple syrup

0.25 part maple syrup

0.75 part lemon juice

1 dash angostura bitters

Method: Put all ingredients in a shaker tin, adding Knob Creek Bourbon last. Fill half the shaker with the largest ice cubes available. Shake well and strain the moment it gets cold to avoid over dilution. Strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice.

The Fireside

(Created by Carl Gilbert, Atlas, Georgia)

1.5 oz Don Julio Tequila

0.75 oz Mercier Apple Cider reduction

1 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz ginger syrup

2 dashes of barrel-aged bitters

​Red caramel tuile to garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake, double strain, garnish, serve, and enjoy!

Holiday Red Sangria

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva

1 large orange, sliced

1 large apple, chopped

1 large pear, chopped

Seeds of 1 pomegranate

4 cinnamon sticks

Method: Add fruit to a large pitcher. Top with Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva. Place in fridge for an hour before serving. Spoon fruit into glass before pouring wine. Garnish with cinnamon stick. Add ice to top (optional).

Cranberry Sauced Margarita

(Created for Puesto, San Diego)

1.5 oz your favorite silver tequila

0.75 oz Campari

0.75 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

0.5 oz unsweetened cranberry juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

Cranberries and limes to garnish

Method: Add ingredients to shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled and strain into glass with ice. Garnish with limes and cranberries on toothpick.

Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Cider

(Created by Courtney Whitmore, Pizzazzerie)

8 parts Pinnacle Original Vodka

7 cups apple cider

8 parts caramel syrup

2 tsp ground cloves

2 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 cup brown sugar

Apples for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in slow cooker and cook on low for three hours. Add lots of apple slices floating in your slow cooker for visual presentation and extra flavor. Garnish with sliced apples and a drizzle of caramel.

We’ll Beet Again

(Created at Analogue, New York City)

1.5 oz Tequila Cabeza

0.5 oz Vida Mezcal

0.25 oz Yellow Chartreuse

0.75 oz beet shrub

Lemon to garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients and shake. Double strain into a coupe glass. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon peel.

Fernet Egg Cream Soda

(Created by Jessica Braach, Bible Club, Portland, Oregon)

1 oz Fernet-Branca

1 oz ginger syrup

0.5 oz Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth

4 drops salt tincture

Whole egg

Mint and nutmeg to garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker without ice. Shake well, then add ice and shake again. Pour into fizz-appropriate glass andtop with soda, creating frothy “head.” Rest straw, mint sprig, and grated nutmeg on top for garnish.

Hot Buttered Boulevardier

(Created by Kate Bolton, Maven, Portland, Oregon)

1.5 oz Russel’s Reserve Bourbon

0.75 oz Campari

0.75 oz Cinzano 1757

3 oz boiling water

1 tbsp maple butter*

1 dash vanilla extract

Method: In a footed glass or mug, add bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth, maple butter, and vanilla. Pour hot water on top and stir briskly until butter is dissolved and well integrated. Garnish with a clover-studded half orange wheel and a star anise pod.

*Maple Butter

0.5 lb (2 sticks) unsalted butter

5 tbsp maple syrup

9.5 tsp salt

Method: Using a robot coup or Vitamix, whip all ingredients until smooth.