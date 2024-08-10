Do you prefer your white wine dry or sweet?

I’m the first to admit that wine can be incredibly confusing. The exquisite, delightfully sublime nectar of the gods for which we are entirely unworthy? Sure. But also confusing. As someone who loves and appreciates all wine,

I get a little irritated when asked the question: “Do you like red or white?” Um. Both? But while I inwardly roll my eyes at this overly simplified question, I understand that it’s merely (sometimes) a way to crack open the conversation about the intricate, nuanced, but often utterly confounding world of wine. Asking a simple question such as this starts that conversation, and it’s a fun conversation to have. So today, in the interest of this article, we’ll say that I prefer white because sometimes, at certain meals or gatherings or moods or times of day, I do.

Let’s say you’ve just asked someone this red or white question, and your fellow conversationalist has answered “white.” A good follow-up question would be to ask if they prefer dry or sweet white wines or light or full-bodied whites. Do they prefer a crisply and almost stringently acidic pinot grigio or a soft and buttery oaked chardonnay? Understanding a wine’s color is only the teeniest scratch on the surface of knowing what you’re drinking and how to best enjoy it.

So today, we’re looking at some of our very favorite types of white wine. We’ll discuss what makes them popular, how full in body they are, and whether they’re sweet or dry and what that means.

What type of white wine is most popular?

While the list of wonderful white wines is lengthy (more on this in a moment), there are some mainstays that are, of course, more popular and more readily available than others. There are four primary white wine grape varietals from which they make the most popular and easily accessible white wines — chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and Riesling.

Which white wines are sweet or dry?

When describing the dryness or sweetness in white wine, there are five terms with which one should be familiar: bone-dry, dry, off-dry, medium-sweet, and sweet.

Bone-dry white wines have little to no residual sugars, giving them a fresh and crisp flavor with no sweetness. Some bone-dry wines can include albariño and pinot grigio.

What is the easiest white wine?

If you’re new to wine, whites are a great place to start because of their easy, light drinkability — for the most part. Of course, there are many whites that are robust and complex, but whites are more often the gentler wines, without any confusing tannins or complicated oaking (for the most part) to dissect.

If you’re looking for an easy white wine to start with, we recommend light-bodied bottles like pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, Moscato, Tiesling, and unoaked chardonnay. Each of these wines provides its own unique body and flavor profile, but each is approachable in its subtle, bright notes.

What are the main types of white wines?

Before even picking up a glass of wine, there’s a lot you can know about its taste by studying three factors: the wine’s body, acidity level, and where it lands on the dry to sweet scale. Below are some of our very favorite white wines and how you can decide if that particular bottle is right for you.

Albariño

Body: Light

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Bone-dry

Assyrtiko

Body: Light

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry

Chablis

Body: Light

Acidity: Medium to high

Dry/sweet: Dry

Body: Light to medium

Acidity: Medium to high

Dry/sweet: Dry to bone-dry

Body: Full

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry to medium-sweet

Body: Medium

Acidity: Low

Dry/sweet: Medium-sweet to off-dry

Grüner Veltiner

Body: Light to medium

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry

Body: Medium to full

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Sweet

Moscato (Muscat blanc)

Body: Light

Acidity: Low

Dry/sweet: Off-dry

Body: Light

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry to bone-dry

Body: Light to medium

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry to medium-sweet

Roussanne

Body: Full

Acidity: Medium to high

Dry/sweet: Dry

Sancerre

Body: Light

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Bone-dry

Body: Medium

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry

Sauternes

Body: Full

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Sweet

Torrontés

Body: Medium

Acidity: Light t0 medium

Dry/sweet: Dry

Vinho Verde

Body: Medium

Acidity: High

Dry/sweet: Dry

Viognier