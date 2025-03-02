 Skip to main content
The Glen Grant is releasing a 65-year-old single malt whisky

The Glen Grant is launching a whisky that was distilled in 1958

The Glen Grant
If you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket, the distillers at The Glen Grant have just the right expression for you. And we’re not kidding when we say “a lot of money”. That’s because the renowned Scottish whisky distillers just launched the Splendours Collection, a series featuring the rarest and oldest whiskies maturing at The Glen Grant Distillery. And they aren’t playing around with the first release. Hint: it was distilled in the 1950s.

The Glen Grant 65-Year-Old Single Malt

The Glen Grant
Disitilled in 1958, this whisky has been aging for more than six decades in a single French oak butt in the distillery’s oldest barrelhouse. Only 151 hand-crafted decanters are available. According to the brand, this results in a timeless expression that begins with a nose of sweet treacle, ripe black berries, and sandalwood. The palate is a mix of orange peels, ripe black cherries, fruit cake, and dates. The finish is a lingering, warming mix of citrus, spice, oak, and gentle smoke.

“The true scarcity of this spirit at 65 Years Old is testament to the unwavering approach to whisky making and visionary innovation which has always defined The Glen Grant. Although distilled back in 1958, the methods remain almost entirely the same today reflecting the legacy of our forefathers,” Greig Stables, Master Distiller at The Glen Grant said in a press release.

“This whisky captures a lifetime of flavor and character from its journey in a single French oak butt. This time has created a magnificent single malt, which despite its lengthy union in oak, retains the distinct and singular character of The Glen Grant.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

The Glen Grant 65-Year-Old is being released to select retailers throughout the world for the suggested retail price of $50,000.

Christopher Osburn
