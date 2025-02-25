TINCUP announces the release of three new whiskeys

Table of Contents Table of Contents The new whiskey releases Where can I buy them?

TINCUP Whiskey was founded in 2014 by whiskey innovator Jess Graber (one of the founders of Stranahan’s). It’s named for the tin cup Colorado miners were known to drink from in the aptly named mining town of Tincup (originally called Virginia City) on the western side of the Rocky Mountains. While it’s well-known for its original TINCUP Mountain Whiskey, the brand recently announced the launch of three new releases.

The new whiskey releases

The new TINCUP whiskey releases include TINCUP Bourbon and TINCUP 6-Year Original American Whiskey, and a limited-time offering, TINCUP 10-Year Rye. The latter is available exclusively in its home state of Colorado.

TINCUP Bourbon joins the brand’s straight bourbon expressions of TINCUP Fourteener and TINCUP 10-Year. The new bourbon is lower-proof and has a more accessible price point. This 80-proof whiskey is matured in charred new American oak barrels for at least four years and features a flavor profile of vanilla, caramel, butterscotch, dried orange, and allspice.

TINCUP 6-Year Original American Whiskey is a blend of high-rye straight bourbon matured for six years and an American single malt whiskey. The result is a sweet and spicy, memorable whiskey known for its notes of citrus, black pepper, ginger snaps, rye spice, cinnamon, and caramel.

Only drinkers located in Colorado can purchase the limited-edition TINCUP 10-Year Straight Rye Whiskey. Bottled at 100-proof, this whiskey was matured for a full ten years. The result is a spicy, sweet, bold, multi-layered whiskey.

Where can I buy them?

The three whiskeys will be released throughout 2025. TINCUP Bourbon is available now at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. TINCUP 6-Year Original American Whiskey will roll out to retailers throughout the US in early 2025 for the suggested retail price of $27.99 for a 750ml bottle. TINCUP 10-Year Straight Rye Whiskey is a limited-edition expression currently available at select retailers in Colorado for the suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750ml bottle.